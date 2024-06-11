Chestermere Celebrates Vibrant Senior’s Week with Array of Activities

Chestermere, AB – Senior’s Week in Chestermere kicked off with a series of festive and engaging activities designed to honor the city’s elderly residents. The weeklong celebration began with opening ceremonies and a delightful tea event hosted jointly by the City of Chestermere and the Chestermere Public Library. Pat Vincent, Interim CAO, made the City Proclamation for Seniors’ Week, marking the official commencement of the festivities. The event was graced with the presence of MLA Chantal de Jonge, who conveyed warm wishes from the Alberta Government, and featured a captivating indigenous performance that offered both beauty and insight.

On the second day, attendees enjoyed a scenic guided tour around the northern end of Chestermere Lake during the “Tour Deux Chestermere.” The tour provided a wonderful opportunity for participants to interact with Gus from Therapy Dogs and discover the valuable programs offered by the Chestermere Foodbank, including the Good Box program which allows residents to purchase fresh produce at reduced prices.

The subsequent days were filled with diverse activities including a co-hosted tea and presentation by the Chestermere Whitecappers Association and the Chestermere Historical Foundation, and an exciting “Day at the Lake” event managed by the Older Adults’ Coalition of Chestermere and the Calgary Yacht Club. This particular day featured an outdoor trade show, delicious lunches, and the chance to enjoy boat rides, thanks to the warm hospitality of the Calgary Yacht Club and pontoon boat captains Phil & Wade.

As the week progressed, residents were treated to a pancake breakfast at Lakeshore Manor, multiple informative sessions about health and emergency preparedness, and various fitness activities. The creativity flowed during an Open Minds Through Art class, where participants engaged in abstract art creation, and the week rounded out with a lively barbecue and games night.

Despite some chilly winds, the concluding day still saw high spirits at John Peake Park with performances by local artists and free refreshments for all. Rich Stephens and the Giddha dancers entertained the crowd, leaving a lasting impression.

The week’s success was attributed to the thorough planning by the 2024 Chestermere Seniors’ Week Committee and the tireless efforts of many volunteers. Their dedication ensured a range of activities that were both enjoyable and meaningful, highlighting Chestermere’s strong community spirit and commitment to celebrating its senior population. As the week ended, the city paused to rest and reflect, already looking forward to the next community celebration.

