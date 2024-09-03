Chestermere Sets Course for Future with Updated Municipal Development Plan

The City of Chestermere has officially unveiled its updated Municipal Development Plan (MDP), a comprehensive blueprint designed to guide the city’s growth and development in the years to come.

Announced on Monday, August 26, the updated MDP outlines a strategic vision that will influence decisions on key aspects of city planning, including community facilities, parks, infrastructure, and more. This plan serves as a critical tool for city council and administration, ensuring that future developments align with the community’s needs and aspirations.

Currently in the second stage of a six-stage project timeline, the plan has already begun its first round of public engagement, offering residents a chance to voice their opinions and share their vision for Chestermere’s future.

“The MDP update will include various opportunities for the community to participate and provide input,” stated a release on the city’s official website. “During the first round of public engagement, we want to hear about your aspirations for the future of Chestermere.”

To facilitate community involvement, the city has organized a series of pop-up events where residents can learn more about the MDP and contribute their feedback. These events are scheduled as follows:

September 7, 10 a.m. – Chestermere County Fair

September 12, 11 a.m. – Chestermere Public Library

September 22, 2 p.m. – John Peake Memorial Park

September 24, 5 p.m. – Chestermere Recreation Centre

For those unable to attend the in-person events, an online survey is available on the city’s website until September 25. The survey provides another opportunity for residents to share their insights and help shape the city’s development.

The updated MDP emphasizes the importance of increasing density in appropriate areas while enhancing the overall livability and functionality of the community. This approach aims to create a balanced and sustainable future for Chestermere, ensuring that the city remains a vibrant and welcoming place for all its residents.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.