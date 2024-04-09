Chestermere’s Curling Stars Aim for National Glory in Fredericton

CHESTERMERE – The 2024 Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship is set to commence this Sunday in Fredericton, with Chestermere’s own Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant among the top contenders. The prestigious event, taking place at the Aitken University Centre at the University of New Brunswick and the Capital Winter Club, will feature thirty-two elite teams from across the country, all vying for the national title and the chance to represent Canada on the world stage.

The competition kicks off at 6 p.m. Atlantic time, setting the stage for an intense battle on ice that promises to captivate curling fans nationwide. Among the competitors, Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres, the top-ranked duo on the Canadian Mixed Doubles Rankings (CMDR), are eyeing a triumphant return to the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in Oestersund, Sweden. Having secured a bronze medal in the 2018 iteration of the world championship, Walker and Muyres are determined to surpass their previous performance and clinch gold.

However, they will face stiff competition from the reigning Canadian mixed doubles champions, Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing, who are aiming to make history by winning consecutive titles. But it’s Chestermere’s Peterman and Gallant who could steal the spotlight, as they seek to extend their record with a third Canadian mixed doubles championship victory. Fredericton holds fond memories for the duo, having previously clinched the Canadian title there in 2019.

The championship format will see teams divided into four pools of eight, with the action unfolding over a seven-game round-robin schedule from Sunday evening through Wednesday. The top 12 teams will advance to the single knockout playoffs, beginning Thursday morning, with the grand finale scheduled for Friday. The winning team not only earns national glory but also a significant cash prize of $35,000, with descending amounts for the runners-up.

In addition to the national title and prize money, the championship holds further significance as the road to the 2026 Olympics in Italy begins in Fredericton. The top three teams will secure berths into the 2025 Canadian Mixed Doubles Trials, which will determine Canada’s representatives for the Olympic Games.

As Chestermere rallies behind Peterman and Gallant, the community eagerly anticipates their performance on the national stage. With skill, determination, and the support of their hometown, the duo is poised to make a significant impact at this year’s championship, further cementing their status as curling elites and bringing pride to Chestermere

