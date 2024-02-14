Chestermere’s former Mayor and CAO’s incurred $300,000 in legal fees on the taxpayer’s dime

In a decisive turn of events for Chestermere’s political landscape, the court has once again denied applications for reinstatement by the city’s ousted mayor and three former city councillors. This marks the second unsuccessful attempt by the former officials to challenge their removal from office, underscoring the ongoing legal and administrative turmoil within the city.

On December 4, 2023, Chestermere found itself at a pivotal juncture when Mayor Jeff Colvin, alongside councillors Mel Foat, Blaine Funk, and Stephen Hanley, were summarily dismissed by Alberta’s Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver. This drastic action followed a detailed municipal inspection initiated by the Minister, which revealed concerning management practices within the city’s governance.

In the aftermath of their dismissal, the former officials sought legal recourse to challenge McIver’s decision, filing for an injunction that aimed to temporarily reinstate them until a judicial review could be conducted. However, their efforts were met with resistance in the courts. A notable setback occurred in November 2023 when Justice Keith Yamauchi dismissed a preliminary application for an injunction against the Minister, citing the municipal inspection’s findings as grounds for the officials’ removal.

Amid these legal battles, the City of Chestermere has made a strategic decision to cease its pursuit of the judicial review initially filed on September 12, 2023. This review, an endeavor not authorized by the city council and led by the former Chief Administrative Officers (also dismissed by Minister McIver), has accumulated nearly $300,000 in legal fees—a significant unbudgeted expense borne by taxpayers.

As Chestermere navigates this challenging period, the city has committed to full cooperation with Deloitte Inc., which is conducting a financial inspection covering the period from October 18, 2021, to December 4, 2023. This inspection, ordered by Minister McIver, is anticipated to conclude with a comprehensive report due by mid-April 2024. The Minister has assured that the findings will be shared with Chestermere’s residents, offering a transparent account of the city’s financial and administrative conduct during the scrutinized period.

In the interim, Chestermere continues to operate under the stewardship of Official Administrator Doug Lagore, with Pat Vincent serving as the Interim Chief Administrative Officer. This temporary governance structure is in place until a by-election can be organized, slated for mid-year, to restore elected leadership to the city.

This series of events underscores the complexities of municipal governance and the importance of transparency, accountability, and legal compliance in public administration. The decision to abandon the judicial review reflects a pragmatic approach by the city to move forward, prioritizing the stabilization of governance and the preparation for a by-election. This approach aims to minimize further financial burdens on taxpayers and focuses on rebuilding trust and integrity within Chestermere’s municipal framework.

As the city awaits the findings of the Deloitte inspection, the community’s attention is turning towards the upcoming by-election. This electoral process presents an opportunity for Chestermere’s residents to voice their preferences for the city’s leadership and direction. It also serves as a crucial step in healing the divisions and challenges that have surfaced over the past months, paving the way for a renewed focus on governance that is responsive, responsible, and reflective of the community’s values and aspirations.

In these turbulent times, the resilience of Chestermere’s community spirit and the collective desire for transparent, effective governance stand as beacons of hope. The city’s journey through this period of transition is a testament to the importance of civic engagement and the power of democratic processes in shaping the future of local government