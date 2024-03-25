Chestermere’s Olympus Boxing Club Hosts Canada Cup and Celebrates National Champion

In a landmark moment for local sports, the Olympus Chestermere Boxing Club has taken center stage on the national scene. Not only was this esteemed club chosen as the host for the prestigious Canada Cup National Championship, but it also proudly celebrates the remarkable achievement of Randy Jr Pedroso Polines, who has ascended to the top as the new National Champion and Gold Medalist in the 51kg weight division.

The Canada Cup, held for the first time in Calgary from March 20-24, 2024, was a showcase of top-tier boxing talent from across the nation. The event, eagerly anticipated by boxing enthusiasts, featured the Junior and Youth National Championships, the Open U23 Elite Competition, and the Open Elite Competition, without registration limits, highlighting Canada’s commitment to nurturing and showcasing boxing talent at all levels​​.

Randy Jr Pedroso Polines, a prodigy of Olympus Chestermere Boxing Club, emerged as a national champion in a stellar display of skill, dedication, and sportsmanship. At just 17 years old, his journey through the ranks of boxing underlines the club’s excellence in training and mentorship. Polines credits his success to the guidance and support of his older brother and coach, showcasing the profound impact of family and community in the making of a champion​​​​.

Olympus Chestermere, known as the largest boxing club in Western Canada, has been a beacon of support and development for young athletes in the region. Founded on the principle of accessibility and community service, the club prides itself on its not-for-profit status and its inclusive approach, ensuring that no aspiring athlete is turned away due to financial constraints. It offers a variety of programs for all ages and skill levels, emphasizing the role of sports in building character, discipline, and a sense of belonging​​.

This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of not just Polines, but the entire Olympus Chestermere Boxing Club, including the coaches, fellow athletes, and the community that supports them. It’s a significant milestone that promises to inspire current and future generations of athletes in Chestermere and beyond, fostering a nurturing environment where young talents are discovered, honed, and celebrated.

Congratulations to Randy Jr Pedroso Polines on this incredible accomplishment and to Olympus Chestermere Boxing Club for their unwavering commitment to excellence in boxing and youth development.

