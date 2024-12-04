Chestermere’s Population Surges to 28,129 in 2024 Municipal Census

The City of Chestermere has announced a significant milestone in its development, with the release of the 2024 Municipal Census numbers revealing a population of 28,129 residents. This marks a remarkable 27% increase compared to the 2021 federal census, highlighting Chestermere’s rapid growth and its appeal as a vibrant, family-friendly community.

According to a news release from the city, “Chestermere is diverse. Census data reports a wide variety of ages and languages in Chestermere.” The city attributes this growth to various factors, including its attractive amenities, strong community spirit, and proximity to Calgary.

The latest census data underscores Chestermere’s increasing diversity. The city reported a wide variety of ages and languages among its residents, reflecting a multicultural fabric that enriches the community.

The top five languages spoken in Chestermere are:

English: 66.57%

Punjabi: 13.49%

Hindi: 1.61%

Tagalog: 1.52%

Arabic: 0.98%

The significant presence of Punjabi speakers highlights the growing South Asian community in Chestermere. Local businesses and cultural organizations have embraced this diversity, contributing to the city’s economic vitality and cultural richness. Festivals celebrating Diwali and other cultural events have seen increased participation, fostering a sense of inclusivity and understanding among residents.

The census report indicates that the average number of residents per household in Chestermere is 3.5, suggesting that the city is home to many families with children. This demographic trend emphasizes the importance of family-oriented services, such as schools, parks, and recreational facilities. Recent investments in educational infrastructure, including the expansion of local schools and the development of new playgrounds, reflect the city’s commitment to supporting its growing population.

The city achieved an impressive 99.52% completion rate for the census, reflecting strong community engagement. In their announcement, city officials expressed gratitude: “We achieved an incredible 99.52% completion rate. Thank you to every resident who took the time to contribute. Your feedback helps shape the future of our community.”

Chestermere’s growth aligns with broader trends in Alberta, where communities near major urban centers like Calgary are experiencing population increases. The city’s proximity to Calgary—just a short drive away—allows residents to enjoy a quieter suburban lifestyle while still having access to urban amenities and employment opportunities.

The unique lakeside setting of Chestermere offers recreational activities such as boating, fishing, and watersports, making it an attractive destination for those seeking both leisure and community. This combination of natural beauty and convenience has been a significant draw for new residents.

Economic factors also play a role in Chestermere’s expansion. The relatively affordable housing market compared to Calgary has attracted young professionals and families looking for more space and a higher quality of life. The local real estate market has responded with new developments and housing options to accommodate the influx.

The 2024 Municipal Census, conducted from May 1 to July 30, provides valuable insights that will guide the city’s future development. Municipal leaders are focused on accommodating growth while preserving the qualities that make Chestermere special.

City Council is expected to review the census data in upcoming meetings to prioritize initiatives in infrastructure, transportation, and community services. Investments in public transit options, road expansions, and sustainable development projects are anticipated to meet the needs of the growing population.

The city is also exploring opportunities to enhance economic development by attracting new businesses and supporting local entrepreneurship. Initiatives to improve internet connectivity and support small businesses are part of the strategic plan to boost the local economy.

The high participation rate in the census demonstrates the residents’ commitment to shaping their community’s future. The city encourages ongoing engagement and invites residents to participate in public consultations and provide feedback on proposed developments.

Community programs and events continue to play a vital role in bringing residents together. Annual festivals, farmers’ markets, and cultural celebrations contribute to a strong sense of community and belonging.

Chestermere’s significant population growth, as revealed in the 2024 Municipal Census, underscores the city’s appeal and the dynamic changes occurring within the community. With careful planning and continued community engagement, Chestermere is poised to navigate this growth successfully, ensuring a bright future for all its residents.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed and involved as the city moves forward with new initiatives. For more information on the census results and upcoming city projects, please visit the City of Chestermere’s official website or contact City Hall.

