Chestermere’s Rising Boxing Star Returns from Edmonton with Championship Belt

Chestermere’s local boxing community is celebrating the victory of one of its youngest members, George Moliakov, who recently returned home from Edmonton with a well-earned championship belt. The twelve-year-old has been training at the Olympus Chestermere Boxing Club for only six months, but his recent win shows that he’s already making waves in the sport.

The young fighter traveled to Edmonton on Saturday, October 19, to compete in a boxing match against another promising youth boxer. Despite his brief experience in the ring, Moliakov came away victorious, securing a win by split decision after three rounds of intense competition. His success is not only a personal achievement but also a proud moment for his coach and father, Artem Moliakov, and the local boxing community that has supported him.

“I went to the gym to lose weight, and I liked it, so I started boxing,” Moliakov shared, reflecting on how his journey into the sport began. What started as a way to get in shape quickly turned into a passion for the young athlete. Under the guidance of his father, who also serves as his coach at Olympus Chestermere, Moliakov has honed his skills and developed his technique in preparation for competitive bouts.

Moliakov’s performance in the Edmonton match demonstrated both his talent and his resilience. “I was nervous, but in the ring, I wasn’t nervous anymore,” he said, recalling his emotions before the fight. The three-round match was a rollercoaster, with Moliakov winning the first round, losing the second, and coming back strong to take the third round and the overall win.

The victory earned him a white championship belt, a tangible reward for the hard work and dedication he’s put into his training. “It was a good feeling. I was happy,” Moliakov said, reflecting on his triumph. For the young athlete, this victory is just the beginning of what promises to be a bright future in the sport of boxing.

Moliakov’s win is a testament to the supportive environment at Olympus Chestermere Boxing Club, where athletes of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to push their limits and strive for excellence. The club, which has become a hub for aspiring boxers in Chestermere, offers a range of programs designed to develop both physical fitness and boxing technique. Under the direction of experienced coaches like Artem Moliakov, young boxers are taught discipline, focus, and the importance of perseverance—traits that have clearly paid off for George.

Looking ahead, the young boxer is already preparing for his next match. Moliakov is set to compete again on November 2 in Chestermere, where he will step into the ring once more, this time in front of his hometown crowd. It will be another important test for the rising star, but if his recent performance in Edmonton is any indication, Moliakov is ready to take on the challenge.

Boxing has long been a sport that requires not only physical strength but mental fortitude, and young athletes like Moliakov exemplify these qualities. His ability to stay calm under pressure and execute his strategy in the ring, even in the face of nerves, is a key reason why he’s been able to find success so early in his career.

For the Chestermere community, Moliakov’s win is a source of pride and excitement. His journey from a young boy looking to lose weight to a championship-winning boxer serves as inspiration for other local athletes who may be considering taking up the sport. The Chestermere boxing scene has been steadily growing, and with athletes like Moliakov making headlines, it’s clear that the town’s boxing future is bright.

As Moliakov continues his training and prepares for upcoming matches, his supporters at Olympus Chestermere Boxing Club and the larger Chestermere community will undoubtedly be cheering him on. With his next bout scheduled for November, all eyes will be on the young fighter as he aims to add another victory to his record and continue his rise in the world of youth boxing.

