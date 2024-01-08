Chestermere’s Winter Highlight: Tim Hortons Pond Hockey Championship a Resounding Success

The Tim Hortons Western Canada Pond Hockey Championship, a cherished winter event in Chestermere, has once again concluded with great success, demonstrating remarkable timing as the town prepares for a significant drop in temperatures this week.

Held from December 27th to 29th, the tournament’s timing now appears especially fortunate. With the forecast predicting temperatures hovering around the minus thirties, the event’s organizers and participants can appreciate the relatively warmer conditions they enjoyed.

For seven years, this tournament has been a staple of Chestermere’s winter activities, traditionally featuring 16 rinks on the northeast corner of Chestermere Lake. This year, the scale was slightly reduced, with only nine rinks accommodating the teams due to limitations in the manual construction of rinks amid warmer weather conditions.

Alex Halat, the tournament organizer, shared, “We faced challenges in building the full 16 rinks by hand, leading to a reduction in participating teams. Nevertheless, we had a fantastic turnout and support from the community and our sponsors.”

Indeed, the tournament has seen growth not only in popularity but also in its contribution to local charities. This year, nearly 90% of the teams had corporate sponsors, including major supporters like Tim Hortons, the City of Chestermere, and United Cycle. The funds raised will support vital local causes, including the Chestermere Food Bank, the Women’s Crisis Shelter, and Synergy, which tackles youth unemployment and operates a youth shelter.

With the tournament concluded, Halat emphasized that the ice rinks would remain a community asset, maintained throughout the winter for residents to enjoy. “It’s been a more relaxed event this year with fewer teams, but the enjoyment and spirit were as high as ever,” Halat remarked.

As Chestermere residents brace for the upcoming cold spell, the warm memories of the pond hockey championship will no doubt serve as a comforting reminder of the community’s vibrant spirit and resilience, even in the face of Alberta’s harsh winters. Already, plans are underway for the 2024 event, promising another exciting chapter in this beloved local tradition.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.