Drumheller Aims to Shatter Guinness World Record with Dinosaur Dress-Up Extravaganza

The town of Drumheller is on the brink of etching its name into the annals of history with a bid to break the Guinness World Record for the largest assembly of people donned in dinosaur attire. This ambitious attempt is part of the much-anticipated “Jurassic Jamboree,” set to transform downtown Drumheller into a prehistoric wonderland on Saturday, April 27.

The current record to beat is held by Elton Castee and TFIL, who managed to gather 252 participants clad in dinosaur costumes in Los Angeles on January 26, 2019. Drumheller’s event organizers are confident they can surpass this number and are calling on dino enthusiasts of all ages from Chestermere and beyond to join in on the historic attempt.

The record count is scheduled to commence at 11 a.m. sharp. Participants are advised that only full-body dinosaur costumes with a clearly defined headpiece and body will be considered for the record attempt. Costumes mimicking the “ride-on” dinosaur style will not be eligible.

But the quest for a world record is just one of the many attractions planned for the day. The Jurassic Jamboree promises a plethora of activities suited for the entire family. Early birds can kickstart their day with a pancake breakfast, followed by an array of events including live music performances, a mini-car show, and a street hockey game. Food enthusiasts and shoppers can look forward to a variety of vendors and food trucks, while those interested in a more hands-on experience will enjoy the interactive exhibits and activities at the Royal Tyrell Museum.

With an entire day dedicated to celebrating dinosaurs in all their glory, Drumheller is set to offer an unforgettable experience for locals and visitors alike. The town extends a warm invitation to residents of Chestermere to be part of this historic event that aims not only to break a world record but to foster community spirit and make lasting memories.

