Environment Canada Enhances Air Quality Alerts for Upcoming Wildfire Season

Following a record-breaking wildfire season, Environment Canada is implementing several changes to better inform Canadians about air quality and smoke-related health risks. Last year’s severe air pollution, which saw hazardous smoke drift across the country, has prompted these updates.

The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI), a color-coded system used to communicate the health risks associated with air pollution, will see significant enhancements. Previously, the AQHI’s scale from one to 10+ was not uniformly calculated across provinces, leading to public confusion about the implications for daily activities.

Enhanced AQHI System

To address these issues, Environment Canada has updated its primary weather website, weather.gc.ca. The site now allows users to specifically focus on air quality alerts by toggling between different layers of active alerts and displaying only those related to air quality. Furthermore, when AQHI values exceed 10 due to wildfire smoke—indicating a “very high” health risk—affected areas will appear red on the map to alert residents clearly.

Celine Audette, Manager of Health and Air Quality Forecast Services at Environment and Climate Change Canada, noted that last year’s wildfire season produced a record number of AQHI 10+ scores. “It was the worst air quality in Canada, worse than India,” she said in an interview. In response, a new type of air quality advisory will be issued to warn of potentially worsening health effects and suggest the cancellation of outdoor events on particularly smoky days.

Adoption of Enhanced AQHI Measures

Another significant change is the adoption of an enhanced version of the AQHI by Ontario and Alberta, joining most other provinces. This updated index measures levels of fine particulate matter known as PM 2.5 on an hourly basis, which is crucial during wildfires. PM 2.5, originating from various sources including wildfires, can penetrate deep into the lungs and cause severe health issues.

The classic version of the AQHI used a three-hour rolling average to measure common air pollutants like ground-level ozone, nitrogen dioxide, and PM 2.5. However, this method did not accurately reflect spikes caused by wildfires. The updated method, first adopted by British Columbia, includes a parallel calculation that better represents hourly fluctuations in PM 2.5 levels during smoke events.

Public Health Advice and Resources

Audette emphasized that the enhanced AQHI will allow individuals, such as summer program coordinators and people with asthma, to make timely decisions about outdoor activities. She encourages the public to use the WeatherCAN app for real-time AQHI updates and notifications.

Despite these advancements, Quebec will continue using its own Info-Smog program, which suits the province’s specific needs.

General health advice remains consistent: pay attention to air quality advisories and take precautions, especially if AQHI values climb. At-risk groups, including individuals with respiratory conditions, the elderly, and pregnant women, are advised to stay indoors as much as possible during high smoke levels and wear N95 masks when necessary.

Sarah Henderson, the scientific director at the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, reminds Canadians to maintain perspective on air quality issues. While it is crucial to minimize exposure to wildfire smoke, she warns against letting it overshadow other positive aspects of life. “I never want anyone to panic about wildfire smoke. I want them to take it seriously and look at ways they can reduce exposure in their lives,” Henderson stated.

As the wildfire season approaches, Environment Canada’s updated measures aim to equip Canadians with better tools and information to manage their health and activities amidst potential smoke hazards

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.