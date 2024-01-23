Former Chief Financial Officer charged after misappropriating more than $6 million in company funds

Edmonton – The RCMP’s Provincial Financial Crime Team has charged a Strathmore resident with seven criminal offences relating to fraud and making false entries.

Between May 2010 and July 2017, the accused is alleged to have misappropriated more than $6 million in unauthorized wire transfers, payments and bonus cheques to himself while working as the Controller and later as the Chief Financial Officer for Thompson Bros. (Constr.) LP.

On Jan. 17, 2024, Paul Michael Sturt, 49, a resident of Strathmore, was arrested and charged with:

Fraud over $5,000 contrary to section 380(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (x6); and,

(x6); and, Making false entries contrary to section 397(1) of the Criminal Code.

Sturt is scheduled to appear in Stony Plain Provincial Court on Feb. 14, 2024.

“An intensive investigation uncovered a complex fraud which caused significant financial harm to a company who employs more than 1,000 individuals and, by extension, threatened the economic integrity of Alberta’s construction industry. The RCMP remains committed to ensuring the diligent investigation of these crimes and the mitigation of their impact to the financial security of Canadians.”

Sgt. John Lamming, Provincial Financial Crime Team

The Provincial Financial Crime Team is a specialized unit under the RCMP Federal Policing program that conducts investigations relating to multi-jurisdictional serious fraud, investment scams and corruption.

