Inquiry on Foreign Interference Begins

In her inaugural address on Monday, Commissioner Hogue emphasized the inquiry’s unwavering commitment to truth. “Our mission is clear: to probe, analyze, and reflect with utmost diligence,” she declared. The team is determined to unearth the realities Canada has grappled with—and might still be facing—due to external interferences.

Housed in the historic Library and Archives Canada building in Ottawa, not far from the symbolic Parliament Hill, the inquiry’s hearings have begun with a critical focus on managing the secrecy that shrouds the contentious issue of foreign intrusion.

These initial public hearings, spanning five days, are primarily aimed at devising strategies to bring classified information to light. The discussions on national security and information confidentiality are pivotal in setting the stage for future hearings, expected at the end of March.

March’s hearings promise to delve deep into allegations of interference by nations like China, India, and Russia in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. A comprehensive report on these findings is anticipated by May 3.

The inquiry will subsequently shift its focus to policy implications, examining the government’s capacity to identify, thwart, and counteract attempts at undermining Canada’s democratic fabric.

A final report, encapsulating the inquiry’s findings and recommendations, is slated for release by year’s end.

Commissioner Hogue, a distinguished figure from the Quebec Court of Appeal, underscored her impartial stance at Monday’s packed hearing. “Our allegiance is to the public interest, and our pursuit is for the truth, in whatever form it exists,” she stated.

Hogue stressed the gravity of foreign interference in democratic institutions, highlighting the necessity of thorough investigation and analysis to either counteract or mitigate its effects.

While she plays a pivotal role in drawing conclusions from the evidence presented, Hogue remarked on her current unfamiliarity with the specifics of the evidence, a deliberate choice to maintain objectivity. She has refrained from participating in meetings with potential witnesses or reviewing documents, ensuring no preconceptions cloud her judgment.

The inquiry’s initial focus lies in addressing the complexities of disclosing sensitive national security information to the public. Participants are also encouraged to propose methods to enhance transparency amidst these challenging circumstances.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.