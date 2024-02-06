Local female hockey team to compete at the Alberta Winter Games

After a nail-biter shootout win, the Rocky Mountain Raiders U13AA are off to the Alberta Winter Games. The Okotoks-based Alberta Female Hockey League (AFHL) team qualified after winning the second game in a three-game series against the Airdrie Lighting after going into overtime and then a shootout.
Representing Zone 2, the 17-member roster of 11- to 13-year-old female athletes will head to Grande Prairie on the Family Day long weekend to compete with the top eight U13AA teams in the province for a place on the medal podium.
The Alberta Winter
Okotoks
Ally Hallam
Aubrey Mannix-Gear
Brooklynn Saboe
Callie Kalmakoff
Chelsea Arsenault
Elliott Hefferan
Heidi Eckberg
Isabelle Nicolle
Jewels Kerr
Chestermere
Amarah Mateshaytis
Emma Sawin
Lilly Redmond
Nanton
Jane Loree
Vulcan
Taylor Markert
Strathmore
Molli Radford
Diamond Valley
Sterling Christman
Westyn Webb
Foothills
Lacey Hill
Games take place February 16-19, 2024 in Grande Prairie.
Add Comment