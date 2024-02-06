Local female hockey team to compete at the Alberta Winter Games

After a nail-biter shootout win, the Rocky Mountain Raiders U13AA are off to the Alberta Winter Games. The Okotoks-based Alberta Female Hockey League (AFHL) team qualified after winning the second game in a three-game series against the Airdrie Lighting after going into overtime and then a shootout.

Representing Zone 2, the 17-member roster of 11- to 13-year-old female athletes will head to Grande Prairie on the Family Day long weekend to compete with the top eight U13AA teams in the province for a place on the medal podium.

The Alberta Winter

Okotoks

Ally Hallam

Aubrey Mannix-Gear

Brooklynn Saboe

Callie Kalmakoff

Chelsea Arsenault

Elliott Hefferan

Heidi Eckberg

Isabelle Nicolle

Jewels Kerr

Chestermere

Amarah Mateshaytis

Emma Sawin

Lilly Redmond

Nanton

Jane Loree

Vulcan

Taylor Markert

Strathmore

Molli Radford

Diamond Valley

Sterling Christman

Westyn Webb

Foothills

Lacey Hill

Games take place February 16-19, 2024 in Grande Prairie.

