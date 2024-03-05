March OACC News & Community Events

Per our Terms of Reference, OACC held our “election” on February 21, 2024, during our regular meeting. Joanne Lemna will serve another term as Co-Chair. She is joined by Betty Illingworth as Co-Chair. We are currently looking to fill the vacant role of Secretary. Please consider contributing to the great work that we do in our community on behalf of Older Adults.

Last month, representatives of OACC were able to meet with AgeCare. Dr. Patel advised that they are hoping to break ground on the new AgeCare facility by the end or March 2024. OACC originally met with Dr. Patel in October 2022 at the beginning of their journey for development in Chestermere. Their permits were submitted shortly after our meeting. They are excited to finally have the opportunity to become a member of our amazing community. The facility is being built at the southwest corner of Rainbow Road and Chestermere Blvd. AgeCare has approval for 207 AHS fully funded beds. Of these, 111 beds are designated long term care (LTC), 64 beds are designated supported living level 4 (SL4), and 32 beds are designated supported living level 4 dementia (SL4D). Dr. Patel confirmed that the building timeline is generally about 24 months. More news on this as construction progresses.

OACC has received the funds from the 2023 (2024) Community Grant application. Part of the funds will be used for OACC 2024 Chestermere Seniors’ Week event. The remainder will be used for the 2024 Older Adult Holiday Luncheon, which we are thrilled to say will take place on December 3, 2024. Mark your calendars and watch for more details this fall.

The 2024 Chestermere Senior’s Week Committee continues to plan activities of the week of June 3 – 9. It is wonderful to work with an amazing group of organizations. We expect to release communications at the beginning of May. Whether you enjoy BBQs, spending a day on the lake, or learning something new, we hope to have something for everyone. We will be looking for volunteers and any other groups or organizations wishing to support or host an event during Senior’s week so reach out to us if you are interested. More information and details to come as we formalize the schedule for the week. Watch for a hold the date announcement coming soon!

Did you know that the Chestermere Whitecappers Association hold Yoga classes every week? They host many events to get us moving. Whether it is their Walk Fit program, carpet bowling or line dancing, there is something for everyone. The Whitecappers have a full schedule of activities for Older Adults to enjoy. Check out the calendar published in the Anchor, go online at http://whitecappers.ca/calendar-newsletters or stop by Whitecappers to pick up a copy. Don’t forget to get your membership by stopping by the office. They are only $35 per year.

The Chestermere Public Library has reopened. They were closed temporarily to have new carpets installed. Did you know that they are hiring a part-time temporary Local History Assistant. In partnership with Chestermere Historical Foundation, the CPL will be collecting, digitizing, indexing, and entering data of local history information. They will also be working on programming related to local history utilizing historical content and materials. It is wonderful that all of this information will be captured for future generations. Check out the programs being offered by the CPL by viewing their programs and events online https://www.chestermerepubliclibrary.com/.

The Chestermere Historical Foundation hosts their regular meetings on the 3rd Tuesday of the month at the Whitecappers Association. Visitors and members are welcome (especially those wishing to become members). CHF will be looking for volunteers for their Casino on Sunday, July 21, 2024, and Monday, July 22, 2024. If you are able to help support them, please reach out toe chestermerehistory@gmail.com for more information. I’m sure Jen would appreciate the help!

News & Views on Health

With the changing landscape in our health care system, there have been many questions about the role Nurse Practitioners play. Here is the information that Calgary Rural Primary Care Network (CRPCN) provides when asked “What is a Nurse Practitioner?”

“In Alberta, Nurse Practitioners are Masters or PhD-prepared health professionals who provide essential health care services such as primary care, outpatient clinic-based care, or hospital care. Nurse practitioners are completely independent health professionals and require no outside supervision of their practice. They bring a wealth of knowledge to provide high-quality care to the [the healthcare system]. Nurse practitioners view the health of the whole person, with emphasis on education, communication, and disease prevention. They work in collaboration with their patients and CRPCN’s allied health professionals to provide patient-centered care. Nurse practitioners help patients manage their symptoms, understand their medications, and consider alternative therapy options. Nurse practitioners communicate with patients about health findings and diagnoses, further testing requirements, and referrals to other health care professionals.

The PCN Nurse Practitioner Support Program began in April 2019 with the goal to increase nurse practitioner services/presence especially in high demand areas and priorities to:

• increase access to primary health care, for example, in rural and remote areas

• meet unmet demand for primary health care services

• provide care to underserved populations

• support chronic disease management”

So, for those of you looking for a permanent health care provider, consider meeting a Nurse Practitioner. CRPCN Chestermere is accepting new patients, and they are located at 102, 320 West Creek Drive, Chestermere.

Finally, a reminder about the Chestermere Conversation Café. This group is intended to support caregivers and family members of those working with Dementia or memory loss. Regardless of where you or your family member is in the dementia journey, it is a casual conversation setting offering peer support. Family members and dementia patients are welcome to join in. Future meetings will be held on the 4th Monday of every month from 2:00pm – 4:00pm at Lakeshore Manor (200 Marina Drive, Chestermere). NOTE: The next meeting will be on Monday, March 25th. Remember you can contact Don at 403-473-1564 or check out the link for more information: https://dementianetworkcalgary.ca/event/new-chestermere-conversation-cafe-in-person/

Join the Older Adults’ Coalition of Chestermere

OACC – Upcoming Meeting Date – Wednesday, March 20th at 1:30PM – 3:30PM Lakeshore Manor (200 Marina Drive, Chestermere). While walk-ins are welcome to our meetings, RSVPs are appreciated. Please email Joanne jumpmaster2@shaw.ca or Betty illingw8@telus.net.

The OACC also welcomes community businesses, organizations, and service providers to join our meetings as a guest speaker. If you are interested, please reach out to Joanne or Betty.

RESOURCES

The Chestermere Older Adults’ Resource Handbooks (2023) are available at the Older Adults’ Coalition of Chestermere meetings. They are also available at the Chestermere Library, Whitecappers Association, Lakeshore Manor, and Synergy as well as medical offices and pharmacies throughout the City. Please pick yours up or take one for a neighbour. You can also access these Handbooks at the City of Chestermere or online at: https://thecityofchestermere.ca/residentialservices/wp-content/uploads/sites/7/2023/03/chestermere-older-adults-resource-handbook-2023.pdf

Older Adult Information Line – On behalf of OACC, Lakeshore Manor will be providing the information for the Older Adult Information Line from 9:00am – 5:00pm, Monday through Friday (excluding Statutory Holidays) for Older Adults in our community. Whether it’s helping to do an online registration or finding information about homecare – call the Older Adult Information Line at 587-349-7444 for help. As with any new program, there will be some growing pains, so please be patient as the kinks are worked out. If you have an event, news, or a resource for the Older Adult community, please let us know. You can also share it with reception@lakeshoremanor.ca to ensure it gets added to the Information Line.

Chestermere Community Services – CSS offers programs and services to enhance the well-being of individuals and families in Chestermere. They provide free and confidential services related to social support, information, and referrals to local resources provided by not-for-profit organization. They can be reached by Email: cssinfo@chestermere.ca, or you can call 403-207-7079 or text

403-826-2611.

