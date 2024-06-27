Rising Harassment of Officials Strains Local Governance Across Alberta

Municipal leaders across Alberta, including Chestermere, are facing a troubling trend that’s reshaping the landscape of local politics: the rising harassment of elected officials. This increase in hostility is not only contributing to higher resignation rates among councillors but also deterring capable candidates from entering the political arena.

Tyler Gandam, the Mayor of Wetaskiwin and president of Alberta Municipalities (ABmunis), which represents over 260 municipalities, has been vocal about the surge in negative behaviour towards council members. “There’s been a definite increase in the amount of harassment that elected officials are taking,” Gandam stated, noting that much of this aggression manifests online. Anonymous individuals frequently use digital platforms to spread misinformation and target council members without facing immediate consequences.

This wave of hostility has tangible effects on municipal governance. According to data on byelections from the government of Alberta, there has been about a 30% increase in councillor resignations during the 2021 term compared to the 2017 term. While the reasons for these resignations are varied and not officially tracked for specifics, the impact of harassment is undeniable and significant.

The stress of constant online attacks and the need to continually defend against misinformation are substantial burdens for officials. “You’re constantly playing defence, trying to squash any of the rumours and misinformation. It’s an ongoing battle,” Gandam explained.

The spread of misinformation has also played a significant role in escalating conflicts around municipal projects. For example, a proposed concrete batch plant in Cochrane was misrepresented in online narratives, turning community apprehension into outright outrage.

In Wetaskiwin, false representations of a mayor’s statements inflamed opposition to a new homeless shelter.

These challenges are not confined to specific areas but are a widespread issue across Canada. Patrick McDonell, the House of Commons sergeant-at-arms, reported an almost 800% increase in harassment experienced by members of parliament over the last five years, with threats also on the rise.

In response to these challenges, some regions like Quebec have introduced support mechanisms such as helplines for politicians grappling with intimidation and harassment. Meanwhile, the Alberta government plans to introduce mandatory governance training for municipally elected councillors to better prepare them for the realities of the role.

As municipalities head towards the 2025 elections, the increasing harassment of officials poses a significant concern. It threatens not only the mental health and safety of those in office but also the overall quality of governance as experienced, capable leaders are pushed out or deterred from serving. This trend suggests a pressing need for strategies to combat harassment and ensure a healthy, respectful environment for all elected officials.

