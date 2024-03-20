Rockyview Raiders’ Remarkable Journey to Bronze at Alberta Winter Games

In a thrilling finale to their campaign at the 2024 Alberta Winter Games held in Grande Prairie on February 19, the Rocky Mountain U13 AA Raiders, including talented athletes from Chestermere, clinched the bronze medal in female hockey. Demonstrating skill, perseverance, and a remarkable team spirit, the Raiders edged out Central Alberta in a nail-biting shootout, securing a 1-0 victory that will be remembered for years to come.

The journey to the podium was anything but straightforward for the Okotoks-based team. The Raiders showcased their prowess in the round-robin stage with a commendable 2-1 record, which included a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Grande Prairie and a commanding 7-0 win against Edmonton Blue. Despite a setback with a 4-0 loss to Central Alberta, the team’s resilience and determination saw them through, setting the stage for a dramatic revenge in the bronze medal showdown. In a twist of fate, their path to Grande Prairie was sealed with a shootout victory against Airdrie during the zone playdowns in December, a foreshadowing of the tense finale that awaited them.

The Raiders’ roster is a testament to the breadth of hockey talent across the region, featuring players from various towns including ten from Okotoks, as well as athletes from Foothills, Diamond Valley, Strathmore, Vulcan, Nanton, and notably, Chestermere. The Chestermere trio – Amarah Mateshaytis, Emma Sawin, and Lily Redmond – played pivotal roles in the team’s success, contributing not only to the team’s dynamic on ice but also to the strong sense of community and camaraderie among the players.

While the Raiders basked in their hard-earned bronze, the Zone 2 U15 AA Oilers, representing the boys’ hockey competition, narrowly missed a spot on the podium, finishing fourth after a closely contested 6-5 loss to Zone 8 in the bronze medal match. Despite the disappointment, the Oilers’ impressive 3-0 record in the round-robin phase speaks volumes about their skill and tenacity.

Overall, athletes from Zone 2, encompassing the regions of Okotoks, Chestermere, and beyond, showcased remarkable talent and sportsmanship, contributing to the zone’s third-place finish in the overall medal tally, trailing only behind the powerhouses of Edmonton and Calgary. This achievement underscores the depth of athletic talent and the strong sporting culture that thrives within our communities.

The 2024 Alberta Winter Games have not only provided a platform for young athletes to excel but have also brought together communities in celebration of sport and camaraderie. As the Raiders return home with their well-deserved bronze medals, their victory serves as an inspiration to young athletes across Chestermere and beyond. The determination, teamwork, and spirit displayed by these young hockey players are a beacon of hope and a reminder of the boundless potential that lies within our local sports programs.

For more detailed insights into the games and the achievements of our local athletes, interested readers can visit the official Alberta Winter Games website at 2024awg.com. As our communities continue to nurture and support our young athletes, the future of sports in Chestermere and its surrounding regions shines brighter than ever, promising more thrilling competitions and inspiring stories of perseverance and triumph.

