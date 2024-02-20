The Chestermere Curling Club’s Senior Curling League

The Chestermere Curling Club has a very avid Senior Curling League! They curl every Thursday morning beginning mid-October and finishing mid-March. The Seniors range in age from 50 to mid-80’s. The games are fairly competitive with different levels of skill. The main goal is to come out, get a bit of exercise and some socializing during and after the games.

On February 1st, 2024 the Senior Curlers had an enjoyable day showing off their favorite team colors, cap or sweater. Interest in the Seniors curling has grown steadily over the years. This year we had a full roster with many Spares being called-in when needed for a total of 34 curlers participating in the 2023-2024 season. The teams change each week as well as the style of play. Some weeks it may be a skins game, other weeks it could be bocce curling. This day there was one all-Ladies Team and another team wearing their Saskatchewan Roughriders Jerseys. “TOO MUCH GREEN”, someone said in jest!!!

Check out our website if you are interested in joining Curling in Chestermere for next season…

