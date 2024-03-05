What Can You Do At The Whitecappers 50+ Centre?

Numerous studies have demonstrated that a regular program of exercise improves overall health and happiness. Unfortunately, as we age we often develop conditions such as arthritis or other mobility challenges that may make the prospect of exercise daunting. Exercise With Julie at the Whitecappers is specifically designed to be accessible and fun for older adults of all abilities and fitness levels. You work at your own pace with a combination of seated and standing exercises designed to give you a full body workout. This builds strength, stamina, and confidence in your daily activities helping you to maintain your independence. Falls can be devastating for older adults and an emphasis on balance and fall prevention is built into the program.

Julie Meier, owner of Full Circle Fitness, is a CanFitPro certified personal trainer and fitness instructor who has specialized in older adult fitness for over 15 years. Julie has advanced balance/fall prevention training as well as exercising with health challenges such as diabetes, osteoporosis, and arthritis. Julie also offers “in home” training for older adults who may prefer a personalized program. For more information contact Full Circle Fitness at 403-703-6417 or FullCircleYYC@gmail.com.

Exercise With Julie is free for members of the Whitecappers. Non-members are welcome to try out this or other Whitecappers activities for a nominal $3.00 fee.

Exercise With Julie is generously supported by a grant from the City Of Chestermere.

For over 40 years the Chestermere Whitecappers Association has been serving the 50+ community in Chestermere and surrounding areas. CWA membership is open to anyone 50+ and is a bargain at $40 per year. We offer a wide range of social, fitness, artistic and educational activities from our dedicated facility in Chestermere attached to the Community Centre. For further information:

Call: 403-235-2117

Email: chestermerewhitecappers@shaw.ca

Social: whitecappers.ca ; facebook.com/chestermerewhitecappers

Or drop by for a tour Monday, Wednesday, or Thursday from 10AM to 2 PM

