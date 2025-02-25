Alberta Doctors Warn Pay Cuts Could Worsen Staffing Shortages

Alberta’s doctors are raising alarm over recent changes to the physician on-call program, warning that the cuts could further exacerbate staffing shortages in hospitals, especially in underserved areas like Chestermere. Under the new guidelines, physicians will no longer receive pay for daytime on-call hours during weekdays, a move expected to take effect April 1.

Previously, doctors were compensated for the full 24-hour period of on-call duty, whether they were required to attend the hospital or not. However, with the updated program, physicians will only be paid for 14 hours, from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. This reduction in compensation comes as part of a broader review of the program conducted by Alberta Health Services (AHS) and Alberta Health, with the goal of streamlining operations and increasing transparency.

The Alberta Medical Association (AMA) has voiced strong opposition to the changes. Dr. Shelley Duggan, president of the AMA, said that many physicians across the province are expressing concerns. “We’re hearing from lots and lots of people,” she said. “Doctors are preparing to reduce their availability or even cancel their on-call shifts entirely.” Duggan pointed out that while new programs were added through the review, there was no increase in the budget to support the changes.

The reductions in on-call pay are expected to impact a wide range of physicians, both in urban centres and rural communities. Doctors like obstetricians, who are required to be physically present at the hospital during their on-call shifts, are particularly affected. Dr. Cameron Sklar, an Edmonton-based obstetrician, emphasized the financial strain the cuts will create. “You can’t afford to sit there not earning an income if you have a medical practice to run and staff to pay,” he said.

Doctors are concerned that the cuts could prompt some specialists to reduce their services, potentially creating barriers to care. “I think it’s going to increase barriers to care, without a doubt,” Dr. Sklar added, citing the difficulty of keeping a clinic open without proper compensation.

The changes come at a time when Alberta is already facing a health workforce crisis, with a shortage of doctors and nurses. Dr. Chris Rudnisky, an ophthalmologist based in Edmonton, warned that the pay cuts could push more physicians into retirement or encourage them to leave hospital-based work altogether. “We don’t have enough doctors,” he said. “This is yet another way doctors don’t feel respected.”

Alberta Health Services maintains that the changes are intended to make eligibility criteria and payment rates for on-call work more transparent. They also highlight that 189 new programs became eligible for on-call pay as a result of the review, which the organization claims will increase after-hours coverage and improve healthcare access.

However, the AMA disputes this reasoning. Duggan pointed out that while the additional programs may increase coverage, the lack of increased funding means the overall pool of resources remains strained. The AMA had advocated for an increase in on-call pay as part of its proposal to stabilize acute care services, but instead of a pay increase, the organization now faces cuts.

AHS officials have stated that they are monitoring the changes and will consider further adjustments as part of the 2025 budget discussions. The health minister’s office also noted that funding for Alberta’s physicians had increased by 22 percent since 2022-23, amounting to an additional $1 billion.

As the changes loom, doctors across the province, including those in Chestermere, are concerned about the long-term impacts on healthcare access and the sustainability of their practices. With fewer incentives to work on-call shifts, many fear that more physicians may pull back from hospital duties, further straining an already overburdened system.

