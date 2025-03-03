Canada Post and Union Return to Negotiations

Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) are resuming talks this weekend, marking a renewed effort to resolve lingering labor disputes that have affected over 55,000 postal workers nationwide.

According to a press release issued Friday by CUPW, both parties will engage in two days of mediated negotiations, facilitated by mediator William Kaplan, who is also leading a federal inquiry into Canada Post’s structural and business challenges. The inquiry, which examines long-term issues facing the organization, is expected to provide recommendations on forging a new collective agreement with the union.

The current round of talks comes on the heels of a countrywide strike that ended in December. The strike, halted after the government intervened by directing the labour board to order employees back to work, has left both sides eager to find common ground. CUPW emphasized its commitment to achieving agreements through direct bargaining, stating, “The union hasn’t wavered in its belief that the best collective agreements are the ones reached at the bargaining table. We’re focused on ensuring good, stable jobs for all postal workers and strengthening the public post office.”

A major point of contention remains Canada Post’s push to expand weekend delivery services. The organization argues that this expansion is necessary to boost its struggling bottom line. However, the union has raised concerns over staffing such an initiative and, more broadly, over what it describes as government interference in labour disputes. CUPW alleges that Ottawa has undermined workers’ rights, particularly when Canada Post previously insisted on a clause requiring the union to abandon its legal challenges before moving forward with negotiations.

The next hearings on the union’s challenge are scheduled for March 3 and 4 before the Canada Industrial Relations Board. As negotiations resume in communities like Chestermere, local observers remain hopeful that a fair and balanced agreement can be reached, ensuring stable employment and a robust public postal service for years to come.

