Chestermere Boat Launch Now Open for the 2025 Season

Boating season is officially underway in Chestermere as the City’s boat launch opened for the season on Saturday, May 3—but this year comes with an important update for returning lake users.

As part of a system upgrade, the City of Chestermere has introduced a new digital registration platform for boat access. That means all boaters—new and returning—must complete the registration process again before launching their watercraft for the first time this season.

“Due to a software upgrade, everyone will need to register their boats again this year,” the City posted on social media last week. “Please come prepared and be patient with our team—they’re also getting used to the new system.”

The registration process is designed to enhance safety and streamline lake access for residents and visitors alike. It also supports better tracking and communication for lake-related updates, maintenance closures, and bylaw enforcement.

To help ensure a smooth process, boaters are reminded to bring the following information with them when registering at the launch site or through the online portal:

Full name

Email address

Home address

Phone number

Type of boat

Boater operator license number

Boat license plate number (if applicable)

Boat colour, make, and model

Access decal number

Access PIN number

The Chestermere boat launch is a popular amenity, especially on weekends and holidays, as residents and guests enjoy water sports, fishing, and relaxing on the lake. However, with warmer weather and high demand, city officials are urging patience and cooperation during the first few weeks of the season.

“We know folks are excited to get out on the water,” said a City spokesperson. “We appreciate everyone’s understanding while we roll out the updated system and get everyone on board—literally.”

Boaters can find full details and instructions on the City of Chestermere website at chestermere.ca/boatlaunch.

As always, users are reminded to follow local boating regulations and to treat Chestermere Lake with care to ensure a safe and enjoyable season for all.

