Chestermere Fire Dept. Wrapped Up Fire Prevention Week with Focus on Battery Safety

The Chestermere Fire Department wrapped up Fire Prevention Week on October 11, closing out a week of events and community outreach that highlighted the theme “Charge into Fire Safety™: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home.”

This year’s focus on lithium-ion batteries reflected growing concern about fire risks tied to everyday devices such as smartphones, e-bikes, laptops, and power tools. Firefighters used the week to stress safe charging habits, proper disposal methods, and the importance of recognizing early warning signs of overheating batteries.

Open House and Community Engagement

One of the highlights of the week was the Fire Department Open House at the Chestermere fire hall, where families toured the station, explored fire trucks, and met local firefighters. Demonstrations showed how quickly fire can spread and how prevention measures, like working smoke alarms and prepared escape plans, can save lives.

On social media, the department kept the message light but consistent. In one post, firefighters reminded residents that “Even Sparky is still learning, and that’s okay. The more we know, the safer we all stay.” The Chestermere Library echoed that sentiment during the week, posting that Fire Prevention Week was about “increasing awareness about fire risks and how to be fire-safe at home.”

A Week of Awareness

Throughout the week, the City shared daily fire safety tips, including reminders to test smoke alarms monthly, avoid charging devices overnight, and store batteries on hard, flat surfaces. Firefighters also engaged directly with residents, answering questions about electrical safety, household fire hazards, and the importance of regular home safety checks.

The City of Chestermere promoted the open house as a chance for residents to connect directly with the people who keep the community safe. “The Fire Prevention Week Open House is happening at the firehall tonight from 5–8 PM — don’t miss it!” the City wrote in a post that drew families to the station.

Lasting Takeaways

While Fire Prevention Week officially ended October 11, the department emphasized that fire safety is a year-round responsibility. Residents were reminded to replace devices that overheat, unplug chargers before bed, and recycle old batteries safely.

For Chestermere firefighters, the week was about more than awareness — it was about building lasting habits. As one firefighter noted during the open house, “We don’t want people to remember us only when there’s a fire. We want them to remember the small steps that can prevent one.”

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.