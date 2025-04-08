Chestermere Firefighters Boost Capabilities with Enhanced Life Support Training

Chestermere’s commitment to public safety received a significant boost this March, as local firefighters began receiving advanced Basic Life Support (BLS) training and state-of-the-art equipment upgrades. The initiative, championed by the Chestermere Professional Firefighters Association (CPFA), is designed to ensure that emergency services can provide critical care right on scene, a vital improvement that reflects the city’s dedication to upscaling its emergency response capabilities.

“In 2023, the city decided to up our level of service,” said firefighter Matthew Relf, a key proponent of the program. “It means that we now operate to a primary care paramedic level of training.” The new training regimen equips firefighters with essential skills typically reserved for advanced emergency medical personnel. This development is part of a broader effort in Alberta to integrate more comprehensive emergency care into first response, a trend seen in various communities across the province.

A core component of the initiative is high-performance CPR, a program developed by Alberta Health Services (AHS) that is already proving successful in other regions. In addition to CPR, Chestermere firefighters are now trained in cardiac monitoring, advanced airway management, and intravenous therapy. These skills are critical when dealing with emergencies that require immediate intervention before the arrival of additional medical support. “We have about ten medications we can administer on scene,” Relf explained, “and we’ve added advanced trauma and drowning emergency training tailored to our local needs, especially given our proximity to the lake.”

This comprehensive training is further supported by new equipment on Chestermere fire engines. Each vehicle is now outfitted with primary care paramedic kits, complete with life-saving supplies such as EpiPens. “What we wanted to do was give our citizens the ability to receive critical interventions promptly,” stated firefighter Josh Sather. Previously, some BLS interventions had to await the arrival of an AHS unit, potentially costing valuable time in emergencies.

The enhancements do not stop at medical interventions. The City of Chestermere has also upgraded its fire trucks with carboxyhemoglobin sensors. These devices are essential in assessing victims of carbon monoxide poisoning, a serious hazard in residential and industrial fires. With these sensors, firefighters can quickly determine exposure levels and provide appropriate treatment, thereby improving outcomes in potentially life-threatening situations.

Training remains an ongoing process for the CPFA. “In the last couple of years, we’ve continuously built on our training programs, ensuring that every team member is up to speed,” Relf remarked. This collaborative approach has fostered a sense of unity and confidence among the firefighters, ensuring that every call is met with a well-coordinated and skilled response. Sather summed it up by saying, “A rising tide lifts all boats. Even those with only standard first aid training are becoming more proficient, which translates into better care for the people of this city.”

This proactive approach to emergency response not only enhances the safety of Chestermere residents but also reinforces the city’s reputation as a community that invests in its first responders. With these advancements, Chestermere firefighters are better equipped than ever to face emergencies head-on, providing a critical lifeline to the community when every second counts.

