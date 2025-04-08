Chestermere’s Birth Forest Applications Open Now

The City of Chestermere is thrilled to announce that applications are now open for the 2024 Birth Forest planting event—a heartwarming tradition that celebrates the city’s newest residents. Families in Chestermere who welcomed a child in 2024 are invited to participate in this special occasion by planting a tree in honour of their little one. This unique event not only symbolizes growth and new beginnings but also contributes to the beautification and environmental health of our community.

Organized by the City’s Parks Department, the Birth Forest initiative is fully subsidized, ensuring that every family can join in without financial barriers. This thoughtful program reflects Chestermere’s commitment to supporting its residents and fostering a greener, more sustainable future for all. Interested families must register to participate; the registration process is straightforward, and the subsidized cost covers all necessary tree planting supplies.

This year’s event is scheduled to take place on May 8th, 2025, at the Westmere Environmental Reserve, located at 117A Springmere Drive. The festivities will be conducted in a drop-in style from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, with families encouraged to arrive anytime between 1:00 PM and 3:30 PM. Convenient parking is available along Springmere Drive, making it easy for families to attend and enjoy this memorable day outdoors.

Residents are encouraged to submit their applications promptly, as registration closes on April 30th. To apply, simply follow the provided link and complete the online application form. This initiative not only marks a joyful milestone for new families but also strengthens our community bond and commitment to nature. Join us in celebrating life, growth, and the bright future of Chestermere—one tree at a time.

The application is available here

