Chief Crowfoot Joins First Nations in Denouncing Bill 54

In a strong and unified message, Chief Ouray Crowfoot of Siksika Nation joined Treaty 6, 7, and 8 leaders at an emergency meeting in Edmonton on Tuesday, May 6, to oppose the Alberta government’s Bill 54, warning that the legislation could inflame separatist sentiment and undermine both democratic and Treaty foundations in the province.

The gathering came just weeks after the United Conservative government introduced the controversial bill, which passed first reading in April. Officially titled the Recall and Initiative (Petitions and Referendums) Amendment Act, 2024, Bill 54 proposes to lower the thresholds required for citizen-initiated referendums, a move First Nations leaders say could enable renewed calls for Alberta’s independence from Canada.

“This kind of rhetoric is not just an attack on First Nations,” Chief Crowfoot told assembled media and dignitaries. “It is an attack on everyone who calls Alberta home. You only have to look south of the border, at the chaos and uncertainty there, to see what happens when unity and responsible governance break down.”

According to a statement released by the Siksika Nation Tribal Administration, Bill 54 is seen as a political maneuver that threatens the constitutional rights of Indigenous Peoples under the Numbered Treaties, particularly Treaty 7, which covers much of southern Alberta including the Siksika Nation. Leaders emphasized that any referendum that would call Alberta’s place in Confederation into question would directly violate the nation-to-nation agreements made with the Crown.

Crowfoot’s comments were echoed by other Indigenous leaders from across the province, who jointly expressed concern over the broader implications of the bill. Many say it not only opens the door to secessionist campaigns but also weakens democratic safeguards by:

Allowing corporate and union donations to political parties, reversing previous reforms meant to curb undue influence.

Banning electronic vote tabulators, a move critics argue could lead to slower counts, lower accessibility, and a loss of trust in election integrity.

Drastically lowering the bar for public petitions to force referendums, potentially allowing niche or fringe issues to dominate the public agenda.

“I just want to echo the comments of my fellow chiefs,” Crowfoot said. “We stand together in solidarity—to protect our territories, to protect our treaties, and to protect our people.”

Premier Danielle Smith’s government has previously framed Bill 54 as a way to “enhance democracy” by giving Albertans more direct influence over public policy. But critics say that true democratic participation must include respect for the constitution, the rule of law, and meaningful reconciliation with First Nations.

Chestermere, located within Treaty 7 territory, has a growing population of residents who trace family ties to Indigenous communities throughout Alberta. Local leaders and residents alike have raised concerns over the divisive tone of recent political discourse surrounding sovereignty, secession, and the erosion of safeguards that underpin both electoral fairness and Indigenous rights.

Political observers note that this is not the first time talk of Alberta separation has surfaced. Premier Smith has frequently championed “Alberta sovereignty” in her messaging, but has also walked a fine line in public statements, suggesting she supports autonomy within a united Canada—not outright separation. Nonetheless, Indigenous leaders say even entertaining the possibility is harmful.

“There’s nothing democratic about threatening the constitutional order to score political points,” said a spokesperson from the Treaty 6 Chiefs’ Association. “You don’t get to tear up treaties and call it freedom.”

As Bill 54 advances through legislative debate, First Nations leaders are calling on all Albertans—regardless of background or political affiliation—to stay informed and speak up.

For more information on Bill 54 and how to contact your MLA, visit www.assembly.ab.ca.

