Cody Zebedee is the New Fire Chief in Chestermere

In a move that underscores the city’s commitment to public safety and community resilience, Chestermere has welcomed Cody Zebedee as its new fire chief. With an impressive career spanning more than 24 years, Zebedee’s appointment comes at a time when the city is poised for growth and renewed investment in its emergency services.

Zebedee began his journey in the fire service in 1997, launching his career in High River. Over the years, his steady climb through the ranks has been marked by exceptional leadership, rigorous training, and a dedication to service. From his early days as a firefighter to his role as Fire Captain from 2005 to 2018, both in High River and at the Heritage Pointe Fire Station, he has consistently demonstrated the qualities that make him a leader in the field.

In 2018, Zebedee took on the responsibilities of a Fire Inspector, further broadening his expertise in fire investigation and safety compliance. His leadership capabilities were soon recognized when, in October 2019, he was promoted to Fire Chief of High River. In that capacity, he also served as the Director of Emergency Management and Protective Services, overseeing not only the operational aspects of a composite fire department but also spearheading the Community Peace Officer program and local emergency management initiatives. These roles have prepared him well for the challenges that come with managing a dynamic urban fire service.

Chestermere’s Chief Administrative Officer, Kent Edney, expressed great enthusiasm about Zebedee’s appointment. “His proven track record in leadership and unwavering commitment to community safety make him the ideal candidate to lead our fire department into a future that meets the evolving needs of our residents,” Edney said. This endorsement reflects the city’s confidence in Zebedee’s ability to integrate modern fire service practices with the unique challenges of a growing community.

In addition to his extensive on-the-ground experience, Zebedee has bolstered his professional credentials through specialized training. He earned certification in Fire Service Leadership from Dalhousie University and holds NFPA 1521 certification from the Justice Institute of British Columbia. These qualifications underscore his commitment to staying abreast of the latest fire safety standards and operational protocols—a crucial asset for any modern fire department.

As Chestermere continues to expand, residents can look forward to a fire department that not only emphasizes rapid response times but also proactive measures in community safety and emergency preparedness. Zebedee’s strategic vision is expected to drive innovations in fire prevention and public education, ensuring that the city’s infrastructure and residents are well-protected against potential hazards.

“I am honored and excited to join the City of Chestermere and lead its dedicated fire department,” Zebedee remarked. “I look forward to collaborating with the community and our talented team of firefighters to build a safer future for all residents.”

With a strong foundation in both practical fire service and emergency management, Chief Cody Zebedee is set to usher in a new era for the Chestermere Fire Department, aligning its mission with the city’s broader vision of safety, growth, and community well-being.

