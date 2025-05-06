Indus Rink Expansion Scores $1 Million Boost from Rocky View County

The long-anticipated expansion of the Indus Recreation Centre took a major step forward this spring, as Rocky View County council approved $1 million in funding toward the next phase of the project.

The funds, drawn from the County’s 2025 Capital Plan, will support civil engineering work, final architectural designs, and site planning as part of the expansion effort. The project, spearheaded by the volunteer-run Bow Valley Agricultural Society (BVAS), aims to twin the existing rink by adding a full-sized NHL ice surface and accompanying facilities.

“This is a huge milestone for us,” said Lyle Weigum, president of BVAS. “Council’s support recognizes years of dedication by our volunteers and the growing need for recreation space in southeast Rocky View as our communities continue to grow.”

BVAS, a non-profit organization that manages the Indus Recreation Centre, previously secured $1.5 million through the Province of Alberta’s Active Communities Initiative, which supports recreation infrastructure across the province. Combined with Rocky View’s latest contribution and significant private donations, the project is now on firm footing to move ahead.

The proposed expansion includes a new 200-foot by 85-foot NHL regulation rink, additional dressing rooms with inclusive design for co-ed teams, public washrooms, a viewing area, and a satellite concession. While the rink will primarily serve youth and adult recreational hockey teams in Indus, Langdon, and surrounding areas, the upgraded facility will continue to support the centre’s broader role as a gathering place for local cultural, heritage, and community events.

“The BVAS would also like to recognize the many generous donors who have committed money to this project,” Weigum added. “Without their early support, we couldn’t have gotten this far. We’re excited to start the next phase and look forward to delivering a facility that will serve Rocky View families for generations.”

The rink twinning project was first identified in the 2021 Rocky View County Recreation and Parks Master Plan as part of the region’s mid-term priorities. The funding announcement marks the most significant step forward since then, setting the stage for construction to begin in the near future.

Chestermere-area families who participate in regional minor hockey and figure skating programs are among those expected to benefit once the facility is complete.

