Shelter-in-Place Lifted After Firearms Incident in Langdon

An hour-long shelter-in-place order affecting Langdon residents along Bolder Creek Drive was lifted Monday evening, Sept. 8, after Strathmore RCMP responded to a firearms incident that turned out to be linked to a mental health distress call.

The RCMP issued the shelter-in-place just after 4:15 p.m., advising occupants in the specified area to remain in their homes, keep doors locked, and avoid opening the door to strangers. Authorities also asked that photos of responding officers not be posted on social media.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., the RCMP announced the order had been lifted after gaining control of the situation. One suspect was taken into custody.

Airdrie RCMP later confirmed the incident stemmed from a mental health crisis rather than an ongoing threat to the public. No danger remains to the person involved or the wider community, and no further details are expected to be released.

