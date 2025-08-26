Strathmore’s Pride crosswalk has a fresh coat of paint thanks to local volunteers

3 days ago
1,138 Views
1 Min Read

Dozens of community members gathered at the Strathmore Municipal Building on Sunday, August 24 to repaint the crosswalk.
The event was hosted by the Strathmore Pride Community and also included lawn games, music, and pizza.
Positive messages including “Love is love”, “Trans rights”, and “Pride forever” were drawn on the sidewalk with colourful chalk.
Attendees expressed the importance of having Pride events that showcase inclusivity in the community.
Organizers thanked everyone for the support, and said they plan to continue growing the local Pride event in future years.
The paint for the crosswalk was donated by the Strathmore KalTire and the pizza was donated by the local Domino’s.

