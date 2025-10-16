Thanksgiving: A Time to Slow Down, Share, and Savour What Truly Matters

Thanksgiving has always been one of those yearly events that makes me look forward to all or most of the family getting together. It isn’t about the shopping sales or the the race to create the best dish at the table—it’s about something much simpler and far more meaningful. For me, Thanksgiving is the one time I make a conscious effort to slow down, breathe, and truly enjoy the company of family and friends gathered around a table.

In our busy, always-connected world, it’s easy for me to rush from one obligation to the next, barely pausing to appreciate the people who make our lives whole.

Thanksgiving forces us, in the best way, to stop and take stock—to savour a meal made with care, to listen to stories we’ve all heard a dozen times, and to be reminded that love often comes in the form of laughter, good food, and shared moments.

My wife Barb has a saying that has become something of a family mantra: “Feeding family is love.” And she’s absolutely right. When she’s in the kitchen—planning, cooking, and making sure everyone feels welcome—you can feel her heart in every dish. But over the years, we’ve learned that love is best shared, not shouldered alone.

That’s why our family now does Thanksgiving as a planned potluck. Everyone brings a dish, a story, or a little piece of themselves to the table. It’s practical, yes—no one family feels overwhelmed—but it’s also symbolic. It reminds us that gratitude isn’t just about counting blessings; it’s about contributing to them. Each person adds something, whether it’s Grandma’s dessert, a cousin’s new turnip recipe, or a child’s laughter echoing through the house.

As we gathered this year, I was again reminded that Thanksgiving isn’t about perfection—it’s about presence.

The meal will always be delicious, the conversation messy, and the laughter loud. And in that beautiful, chaotic blend, we’ll find exactly what this day is meant to celebrate: love, gratitude, and time well spent together.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.