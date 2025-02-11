Trump’s Invasion Threats Violate International Law, Says Canadian Ambassador

In a recent statement, Stéphane Dion, Canada’s Ambassador to France, voiced strong concerns over threats made by United States President Donald Trump, which he argued violate international law. Trump’s recent remarks about using military force to take control of Greenland, a territory of Denmark, were condemned by Dion as a clear violation of the United Nations Charter.

Dion remarked, “I’m just saying that in order to respect international law, you don’t threaten your neighbors by invasion.” He emphasized that it is not only against international law to invade another country but also to threaten such actions. This comment came after Trump reiterated his interest in Greenland, following a conversation about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s previous remarks suggesting that Trump may not be joking about his intentions.

Trump’s position on Greenland took center stage over the weekend, as he openly mentioned the possibility of military action. His comments have drawn significant criticism from the international community, including from Canadian officials. Despite the threats of an invasion, Denmark, which governs Greenland, has firmly rejected any notion of U.S. territorial expansion in the region.

The growing tensions don’t end with Greenland. Trump also reignited his stance on imposing tariffs, announcing that he will formally institute a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports, including those from Canada. The announcement came as Prime Minister Trudeau was in Paris attending the global summit on artificial intelligence. While in Paris, Trudeau held a dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron but avoided answering questions related to Trump’s latest comments.

Dion explained that both Canada and European countries are working together on a strategic approach to counter the potential effects of the U.S. tariff threats. “Canada and Mexico are the first ones, but Europeans know that they may be targeted as well,” Dion said. “We’re anticipating that. They are working with us about how we can have a cohesive way to convince the U.S. administration that trade wars are painful for everyone and not something that you should do between friends.”

The tariff threat, which had been temporarily suspended for Canada and Mexico, continues to loom. A 30-day reprieve was granted just last week, but the uncertainty remains. Meanwhile, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, also present at the AI summit, has not yet confirmed any meetings with Trudeau.

Amid these challenges, Canada is also focused on diversifying its trade relationships. Trudeau is scheduled to travel to Brussels later this week for discussions with European Union leaders, further solidifying Canada’s commitment to international cooperation in the face of unpredictable trade policy from the U.S.

As Dion pointed out, “Now that we see that, unfortunately for now at least, the U.S. administration is not as reliable as we thought, not respecting treaties as we thought, we need Europeans and Canadians to work very closely together.” These remarks underline Canada’s strategy to strengthen ties with Europe while navigating the shifting dynamics with its southern neighbor.

For now, Canada stands firm in its belief in international law and the importance of maintaining stable, cooperative relationships on the world stage. As these diplomatic challenges unfold, the world will be watching closely to see how global powers respond to Trump’s threats and Canada’s measured response.

