Water Safety Reminders for Chestermere Lake

With warmer weather here, many residents and visitors are eager to enjoy Chestermere Lake. As the lake begins to see more activity this season, the City of Chestermere is reminding everyone about the importance of water safety—especially when it comes to children.

Your safety, and that of your loved ones, is the City’s top priority. To ensure that everyone has a safe and enjoyable experience while on the water or at one of Chestermere’s beaches, it’s essential to follow some basic water safety guidelines.

Always Wear a Lifejacket

Wearing a lifejacket is the most important step you can take to protect yourself on the water. A personal flotation device can be a lifesaver, especially for children who may not be strong swimmers. Even experienced swimmers can find themselves in difficult situations unexpectedly. For your safety, make it a habit to wear a lifejacket whenever you or your family are near or in the water.

Active Supervision Is Key

Drowning can happen quickly and quietly, often without warning. Always designate a responsible adult to supervise children around water. If you’re not within arm’s reach of a child, you’ve already gone too far. Active supervision is essential to preventing accidents.

Aquatic Safety Equipment Available

In the event of an emergency, Chestermere provides aquatic safety equipment at key locations around the lake. These safety stations are equipped with:

A rescue ring or life preserver

A throw bag

A reaching hook

If you notice someone in distress, do not hesitate—call 911 immediately. Quick action can save lives.

Chestermere Lake is a beautiful and popular spot for summer fun, and by keeping these safety tips in mind, you can ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. Whether you’re boating, swimming, or just relaxing by the water, staying safe is the best way to make the most of this season on the lake.

