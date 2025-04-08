Wheatland Resident Honoured with King’s Coronation Medal

From not too far east of Chestermere, Wheatland County resident Dexter Nelson was honoured on March 28 with a prestigious King Charles III Coronation Medal, recognizing his remarkable contributions and lasting impacts within local communities.

Chestermere-Strathmore MLA Chantelle de Jonge nominated Nelson for this significant award, presenting it personally at a special ceremony held at The Vault Cultural Collective. The commemorative medal was created specifically to mark the historic coronation of King Charles III, with around 30,000 recipients selected across Canada for their extraordinary achievements.

MLA de Jonge praised Nelson’s dedication, saying, “When I read about the kind of individuals this medal honours, I immediately knew Dexter deserved recognition. He has consistently brought pride and distinction to both his community and Wheatland County.”

Nelson’s extensive career includes roles as an educator at the University of Calgary and Mount Royal College. Notably, he founded the Canadian Pro Rodeo Sport Medicine Team, the Alberta Athletic Therapists Association, and the Sport Medicine Council of Alberta. His influential leadership extended internationally, chairing a global task force on athletic therapy and serving as Chief Therapist for the Canadian Medical Team at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary. Nelson also contributed his expertise to teams such as the Edmonton Eskimos and Canada’s National Men’s Basketball Team.

Reflecting on his recognition, Nelson described the honour as deeply meaningful. “It’s prestigious and special,” Nelson said. “Having someone acknowledge your life’s efforts by saying, ‘You did a good job,’ truly resonates with me. I credit my parents, particularly my mother, for instilling in me the ambition to positively impact others.”

Moving forward, Nelson looks forward to enjoying time with his grandchildren, hoping to pass down valuable lessons and experiences, just as his own grandparents once did for him.

