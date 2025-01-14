With Conservatives Promising to ‘Defund,’ Could the Next Election Kill the CBC?

As Canada edges closer to an anticipated spring federal election, the future of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) has become a hot-button issue. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s promise to “defund” the public broadcaster has sparked a fierce national debate about the CBC’s role, its relevance, and its survival.

Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge announced in late 2023 that it was time to redefine the CBC’s mandate and operations. Her office pledged to unveil these changes “in due course,” but with Parliament prorogued until late March and an election on the horizon, passing legislation to reform the CBC’s mandate appears increasingly unlikely.

Poilievre, meanwhile, has doubled down on his pledge to defund the CBC. In a recent interview with the Toronto Sun, he reiterated his commitment, saying, “Yes, I am going to do it,” and promised swift action if his party forms the next government. The Conservative leader’s stance has thrust the CBC into the political spotlight, turning it into a potential election issue.

Peter Menzies, a senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, highlighted the unusual position the CBC finds itself in: “The CBC will find itself in the very ticklish position of reporting on an election campaign in which it is a significant feature.”

For many Canadians, the CBC is a cultural cornerstone. Sarah Andrews of Friends of Canadian Media describes it as “as Canadian as maple syrup and the beaver.” A survey conducted by McGill University’s Centre for Media, Technology and Democracy found that most Canadians — including many Conservative voters — oppose defunding the CBC. Only 11% of respondents in late 2024 supported eliminating public funding for the broadcaster.

Conservatives, however, remain resolute. Poilievre’s plan to save $1 billion annually includes preserving funding for French-language services. Damien Kurek, the party’s heritage critic, has labeled the CBC a “broken and failing propaganda machine” and suggested repurposing its headquarters into housing for Canadian families.

Critics argue defunding the CBC would devastate its operations. Marie-Philippe Bouchard, the new CEO of CBC/Radio-Canada, told Parliament in November that English and French services share critical resources, making it impossible to separate the two without crippling both.

The CBC’s mandate, outlined in the 1991 Broadcasting Act, calls for diverse programming that “informs, enlightens, and entertains.” Critics argue the broadcaster’s funding model is outdated. Compared to international public broadcasters, Canada’s per capita investment in the CBC is low.

In December, the House of Commons Heritage Committee recommended increased funding to eliminate subscription services and reduce reliance on advertising. However, Conservative MPs dissented, reaffirming their call to defund the broadcaster.

The Liberal government’s efforts to modernize the CBC’s mandate have stalled. Critics, including Menzies, say the delay leaves new CEO Bouchard without clear direction. St-Onge’s office has indicated that changes to the mandate are forthcoming but has yet to provide specifics.

For now, the CBC’s fate may hinge on the outcome of the next election. As Canadians prepare to head to the polls, the question of whether the CBC remains a public broadcaster or becomes a casualty of political ideology will undoubtedly be a defining issue.

In the words of Monica Auer, executive director of the Forum for Research and Policy in Communications, “If the CBC is completely defunded, it technically exists. It just can’t operate.”

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.