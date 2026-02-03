Alberta is a big province with strong communities, hardworking families, and a deep sense of pride. Whether you live in a city, small town, or remote community, most Albertans want the same things: a good job, a fair shot for their kids, and a government that always respects their time and money.

That is why our government remains focused on making life more affordable, cutting unnecessary red tape, and investing in opportunities that benefit real people in real communities.

For many families, the cost of registering a child for hockey or soccer can be a major affordability concern. That is why Alberta’s government is helping more kids get in the game. Through programs like KidSport and Every Kid Can Play, thousands of young Albertans are getting help with registration fees, so costs will not keep them stuck on the sidelines. Sports help kids stay active, build confidence, and become leaders. Supporting families so their kids can participate is an investment in a healthier and stronger tomorrow.

Last year, our government provided $8 million in funding through the Every Kid Can Play program to expand access to sports and recreation for children and youth. KidSport Alberta received $3.5 million in 2025 with an additional $547,000 in funding this year to reach even more Alberta families. This combined funding will directly support more than 1,500 additional kids to join a soccer league, play hockey, or learn martial arts.

Alberta families can apply for up to $350 per child to offset registration fees, through funds directed to KidSport Alberta. For more information, please visit www. kidsportcanada.ca/alberta.

At the same time, we know families and small businesses are tired of paperwork, delays, and outdated rules. That is why Alberta’s government has been leading the way in cutting red tape.

Since 2019, we have eliminated nearly 220,000 government hurdles and saved Albertans over $3 billion. With faster, simpler approval processes and the Automatic Yes Toolkit, businesses that follow the rules can open, expand, or invest with more confidence. So far, the toolkit has reduced wait times for about 25 per cent of all government permits. That means businesses can make first sales sooner, expand faster, and give investors more certainty.

By keeping life affordable, cutting red tape, and investing in opportunities that reach every corner of the province, our government is ensuring Alberta stays the best place to live, work, and raise a family.

Finally, I am pleased to share that the Bow Valley Agricultural Society has received $58,845 through the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Status of Women’s Community Facility Enhancement Program (CFEP) – Small Stream to support upgrades to the Indus Recreational Centre. The Centre is a vital hub for the Indus area, offering a welcoming space where residents come together for recreation, community events, and social connection, and it plays a key role in supporting a strong, engaged rural community.

As always, please free to reach out to my office with your feedback and questions at Chestermere.Strathmore@assembly.ab.ca.

