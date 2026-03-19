Alberta Moves to Tighten MAID Eligibility with New Legislation

The Alberta government has introduced new legislation that would significantly restrict access to medical assistance in dying (MAID), signalling a shift from the broader eligibility framework currently in place across Canada.

Premier Danielle Smith’s government tabled the bill on March 18, proposing that MAID be limited to individuals whose natural death is reasonably expected within one year. The move would effectively roll back eligibility to a standard similar to when Canada first legalized MAID in 2016.

Under existing federal law, expanded in 2021 following a Quebec court ruling, individuals with serious and incurable conditions—though not necessarily terminal—may qualify if they are in an advanced and irreversible state of decline.

Justice Minister Mickey Amery said the province believes the proposed changes strike a balance between access and protection for vulnerable individuals. The legislation also maintains existing safeguards, including prohibitions for minors and those unable to provide informed consent.

The bill introduces additional measures that would limit how MAID is discussed and accessed. Medical professionals would be restricted from initiating conversations about MAID unless raised by patients, and referrals to out-of-province providers would be prohibited. New training requirements and potential disciplinary actions for non-compliance are also outlined.

Alberta is also seeking to pre-empt any future federal expansion that could allow MAID where mental illness is the sole underlying condition, a policy currently under review in Ottawa.

According to Alberta Health Services, 1,242 people accessed MAID in the province last year, with usage increasing significantly since eligibility was broadened in 2021.

The legislation is expected to face legal scrutiny, particularly given past court decisions on eligibility criteria.

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