Alberta’s government is delivering results that make a difference in people’s lives across our province. From securing major international events that drive jobs and economic growth, to strengthening protections for vulnerable Albertans, to making record investments in supports for people with disabilities, we’re focused on meaningful steps that build stronger communities and a more resilient province for the future.

Our government has secured a major win for Alberta by bringing the World Cup of Hockey 2028 to Calgary and Edmonton. Through a partnership between the province, host cities, and tourism and sports organizations, Alberta beat out major North American destinations to host one of international hockey’s biggest events. This tournament is expected to generate $375 million in economic activity, support more than 43,000 jobs, and fill nearly 172,000 hotel room nights across the province. This event will showcase Alberta on the world stage while creating real benefits for local businesses, workers, and communities.

We are also taking action to protect vulnerable Albertans by introducing safeguards around medical assistance in dying, also known as MAID. Through new legislation, we’re making clear that MAID cannot be offered when mental illness is the only reason someone qualifies. We are also strengthening the rules, so MAID is not used when other care and treatment options exist. Under these changes, MAID will only be available to people whose natural death is reasonably foreseeable. It will not be allowed for minors, and doctors and health care facilities will be able to choose not to provide MAID. This ensures hope remains easier to access than death.

Supporting Albertans with disabilities remains another major priority for our government. Through Budget 2026, we are investing a historic $3.7 billion to support Albertans with disabilities. This includes record funding to help Albertans with disabilities live with dignity and independence — supporting adults with daily living needs, helping families care for children with disabilities at home, and ensuring people with severe disabilities have stable, predictable income they can count on. Starting in July, we are making further improvements to strengthen financial supports for the Albertans who need them most.

Together, these initiatives reflect a broader commitment to strengthening Alberta’s communities, economy, and social supports. By focusing on measures that put people first, our government is helping build a stronger, more compassionate, and more prosperous Alberta for generations to come.

While these initiatives speak to our government’s long‑term goals, recent community events remind me of the everyday local leadership that strengthens our constituency. Last weekend, I was honoured to celebrate International Women’s Day with many incredible women from Chestermere-Strathmore. Across our constituency, women are leading in countless ways — at home, in businesses, in classrooms, in community organizations, and on the front lines of service. I am grateful for their dedication, creativity, and compassion, that make our communities stronger every day.

As always, please free to reach out to my office with your feedback and questions at

Chestermere.Strathmore@assembly.ab.ca.

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