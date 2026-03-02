Chestermere Lowers Flags to Honour Victims of Tumbler Ridge Tragedy

The City of Chestermere is joining communities across the country in mourning the loss of life following the tragedy in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., with flags lowered to half-mast at all municipal facilities.

The gesture aligns with direction from federal and provincial governments and is intended to honour the victims while recognizing the profound impact the incident has had on families, students, educators and first responders.

Mayor Shannon Dean said the news has deeply affected residents in Chestermere, particularly because of the sense of connection shared by communities across Canada.

“As Mayor, and as a member of a close-knit community, my heart is heavy for the people of Tumbler Ridge,” Dean said in a statement. “When violence touches a school, it shakes all of us. On behalf of council and our residents, we extend our deepest condolences to every family affected. We stand with you in grief and in solidarity.”

While the tragedy occurred hundreds of kilometres away, city officials say the emotional impact has been felt locally, reflecting the shared concern many Canadians experience when violence affects young people and the education system.

Chestermere’s response underscores the city’s focus on compassion, community and respect during difficult moments. Municipal leaders noted that lowering the flags is both a sign of mourning and a visible reminder of the importance of supporting one another in times of loss.

The city confirmed that the flags will remain at half-mast in accordance with provincial and federal protocols.

Officials are also encouraging residents who may be struggling with the emotional weight of the news to reach out for support through available mental health resources. Alberta Health Services and other provincial agencies provide 24-hour assistance, along with local supports that can connect individuals and families to counselling and crisis services.

Community leaders say that acknowledging grief — even when it stems from events outside the city — is part of maintaining a strong and caring community.

Chestermere has often emphasized its identity as a city built on connection and neighbourly support, and officials say those values are especially important during moments of national mourning.

In her message, Dean stressed that the thoughts of the community remain with those directly affected.

“Chestermere is a community that cares deeply,” she said. “In moments like this, it is important that we come together, reflect and support one another.”

As flags continue to fly at half-mast, the city joins municipalities across Canada in a collective expression of remembrance, compassion and solidarity with Tumbler Ridge.

