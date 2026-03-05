Chestermere Residents Invited to Pick Movie for Cinema in the Park

The City of Chestermere is already gearing up for the return of one of its most popular summer traditions, inviting residents to help choose the movie for the season’s first Cinema in the Park event.

The outdoor community movie night is scheduled for May 2 at John Peake Park, where families and friends will gather under the open sky to watch a film together on a large outdoor screen. Before the projector rolls, however, the city is asking residents to decide what movie will be featured.

Municipal officials have launched an online poll offering four film options, all recent family-friendly releases.

Residents can vote for one of the following titles:

• Minecraft (2025)

• Elio (2025)

• Lilo & Stitch (2025)

• How to Train Your Dragon (2025)

As of March 3, early voting results show How to Train Your Dragon currently leading the poll. The animated adventure is followed by Lilo & Stitch, with Minecraft and Elio trailing behind.

Voting remains open until March 31 through the City of Chestermere’s website, giving residents several weeks to cast their vote and help shape the evening’s entertainment.

Cinema in the Park has become a seasonal highlight for Chestermere families, offering a relaxed and free community event that brings residents together in one of the city’s central green spaces. Attendees typically bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks while enjoying the film alongside neighbours and friends.

John Peake Park has served as the primary location for the event in recent years due to its open layout and accessibility, allowing plenty of room for viewers while maintaining clear sightlines to the outdoor screen.

The program is part of the city’s broader effort to provide accessible community events that encourage residents to spend time outdoors and connect with one another.

Family-friendly movie nights have become increasingly popular across many Canadian communities, offering a simple and inclusive way to gather people of all ages. For Chestermere, the events also help activate park spaces during the warmer months.

City staff say the public voting process has become an enjoyable way for residents to participate in planning the event and build excitement ahead of the screening.

Once voting closes at the end of March, the city will announce the winning film and begin promoting the May 2 event.

With several weeks still remaining in the poll, the race for the big screen is not over yet — but for now, it appears dragons may have the early edge in Chestermere’s cinematic showdown.