Council Rejects East Acreages Land-Use Amendment After Strong Public Opposition

Chestermere city council has unanimously declined to advance a proposed land-use bylaw amendment that would have enabled residential development in part of the East Acreages area, following significant community pushback and concerns about local infrastructure.

At a meeting held Feb. 10, councillors voted against granting the bylaw second reading. The amendment had sought to redesignate land tied to the Mural Outline Plan, a proposal covering roughly 25 hectares that envisioned up to 485 homes alongside supporting commercial space, pathways, and municipal reserve lands.

Council members pointed to unresolved issues, including transportation impacts, zoning considerations, setbacks, and water servicing, as reasons to delay or halt progress on the proposal. The decision followed weeks of public engagement that highlighted the extent of local opposition.

During a public hearing on Jan. 27, the City received 230 written submissions on the amendment. A substantial majority were against the proposal, with residents citing worries about increased density and strain on community infrastructure.

Education capacity emerged as another focal point in the discussion. Rocky View Schools indicated it could not support plans for a new school site within the development, noting that area schools are already managing enrolment pressures. Regional data shows several facilities in the division operating near or above capacity, with some schools projected to exceed 100 per cent utilization in coming years as population growth continues.

Municipal officials clarified that provincial guidelines for establishing a new school are based on the number of housing units within an entire quarter section rather than a single application. With the Mural proposal projecting fewer than 500 units, it would not reach the threshold typically required to trigger a new school build.

The debate arrives amid broader growth pressures in Chestermere. Over the past decade, the community has experienced rapid expansion, prompting strategic planning efforts to guide land use, infrastructure, and services through long-term municipal development policies.

Growth pressures are visible beyond the East Acreages file. Recent announcements from developers signal additional large-scale residential projects on the horizon, including a planned master-planned community that could bring roughly 1,900 homes to the region over the coming years. These types of proposals underscore the balancing act faced by municipalities as they weigh housing demand against infrastructure readiness and community expectations.

Education planning is evolving in parallel. Provincial funding approvals for new schools in the community and surrounding region aim to address overcrowding and accommodate rising enrolment, though such projects typically unfold over multi-year timelines.

For now, council’s decision leaves the East Acreages amendment in limbo. The bylaw had previously received first reading in December 2025 before being opened for public consultation and hearing. With second reading denied, proponents would need to revisit unresolved issues or present a revised proposal before the file could move forward again.

The outcome illustrates the growing influence of public engagement in local planning debates and highlights the complexity of shaping development in one of Alberta’s fastest-growing communities. As Chestermere continues to expand, decisions around land use are likely to remain closely watched by residents eager to balance neighbourhood character, infrastructure capacity, and future housing supply.

