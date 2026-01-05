How Chestermere Residents Can Conserve Water This Winter

With winter firmly settled in and regional water restrictions in place following Calgary’s recent water main break, Chestermere residents are being asked to take extra care with how water is used at home. While outdoor watering is already off the table this time of year, there are still many small, sensible ways families can help conserve water without turning daily life upside down.

Think of this as good neighbour behaviour. A little mindfulness now helps make sure there is enough water for everyone, including essential services like fire protection and health care.

Inside the home, one of the easiest changes is to be intentional about when appliances run. Dishwashers and washing machines use far less water when run with full loads. If it can wait a day, letting laundry or dishes build up just a bit can make a meaningful difference over time.

Showers are another opportunity. Shortening a shower by even a couple of minutes saves more water than most people realize. Five-minute showers are a good rule of thumb, especially during restriction periods. For households with kids or teens, this can be a great time for a gentle reminder rather than a lecture.

Small habits at the sink also add up. Turning off the tap while brushing teeth, shaving, or scrubbing dishes prevents clean water from literally going down the drain. If you notice a tap that drips or a toilet that runs longer than it should, flagging it early and fixing it promptly can save thousands of litres over a winter season.

In colder months, it’s also wise to protect plumbing. Insulating pipes near exterior walls and keeping cabinet doors open in very cold weather can help prevent freezing and potential leaks, which waste water and cause damage.

Most importantly, stay informed. City updates are shared online and through social media as the regional situation evolves. By staying aware and making a few thoughtful adjustments, Chestermere residents can help carry the community through this disruption, just as neighbours have done many times before.

Sometimes conservation is not about sacrifice. It is simply about care.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.