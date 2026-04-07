Opposition Mounts as Federal Agency Clears Early Hurdle for Proposed Indus Data Centre Power Plant

A proposed natural gas-powered facility tied to a major artificial intelligence data centre development near Indus is drawing significant public opposition, even as federal regulators have opted not to proceed with a full impact assessment.

According to the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC), 97 submissions were received during the early review phase of the Indus Power project, a facility intended to support a planned Beacon AI data centre hub southeast of Chestermere. All submissions expressed opposition or concern.

The proposed project, led by Indus Power, would see the construction of a 1,494-megawatt natural gas generating facility approximately two kilometres northwest of Indus. Plans include up to 100 reciprocating engine generators, along with exhaust treatment systems and cooling infrastructure. The facility is expected to operate for up to 25 years.

The power plant is designed to supply energy to the broader Beacon AI development, which has been identified as a large-scale data infrastructure project in the region. Rocky View County council previously approved an Area Structure Plan in June 2025 covering approximately 900 acres of land redesignated for data centre use.

On March 9, 2026, IAAC determined that a federal impact assessment would not be required at this stage, citing that potential environmental effects could be managed through existing legislation, including the Migratory Birds Convention Act, the Species at Risk Act, and Alberta’s environmental regulatory framework.

However, the volume and tone of public feedback suggest growing unease among residents and Indigenous communities.

Submissions available through the IAAC public registry — which are publicly accessible and verifiable — cite concerns ranging from water usage and air emissions to land use and the broader implications of artificial intelligence infrastructure. Several residents raised alarms about the project’s potential daily water consumption, with estimates referenced in submissions reaching approximately 1.5 million litres of potable water.

Others pointed to the proximity of the proposed site to local amenities, including schools and community spaces, while questioning the long-term impact on agricultural land in the region.

Indigenous communities also voiced concerns. Letters submitted by Tsuut’ina Nation and other Blackfoot Confederacy nations, including Siksika Nation, Kainai Nation, and Piikani Nation, raised potential impacts on traditional territories, including environmental and cumulative effects tied to increased industrial activity.

Residents also questioned whether sufficient information has been shared publicly regarding environmental studies, wildlife impact, and long-term sustainability.

Despite the concerns, IAAC concluded that the project’s potential adverse effects fall within the scope of existing federal and provincial regulatory processes. As such, oversight now shifts largely to provincial authorities, including the Alberta Utilities Commission, which will determine whether the power plant proceeds and under what conditions.

In a statement, Beacon Data Centres acknowledged community feedback, noting that consultation remains ongoing as the project moves through regulatory stages.

For Chestermere and surrounding communities, the proposal represents a collision between rapid technological expansion and longstanding concerns around land, water, and rural character. While the federal review may be complete, the broader conversation is far from over.

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