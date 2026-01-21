Prairie Waters Elementary Considers Kindergarten Schedule Change

Parents and guardians at Prairie Waters Elementary School are being asked to share their views on a potential change to kindergarten programming, as Rocky View Schools (RVS) reviews how early-years classes are delivered across parts of the division.

Prairie Waters is one of four Rocky View Schools considering a shift from the current half-day, every-day kindergarten model to full-day kindergarten on alternating days. Under the proposed approach, kindergarten students would attend school for a full day every other weekday, rather than shorter sessions five days a week.

Rocky View Schools says the proposed model is intended to support instructional continuity, reduce daily transitions for young learners, and better align kindergarten schedules with family routines. Similar full-day alternating models are already in place in some Alberta school divisions and have been used within Rocky View Schools in previous years.

To help families understand the proposal, Prairie Waters Elementary School will host two information sessions on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22, both beginning at 7 p.m. School staff will outline how the schedule would work, discuss potential benefits and challenges, and answer questions from parents and guardians.

In addition to the in-person sessions, Rocky View Schools has launched an online survey to collect feedback from families at the affected schools. The survey is available through the division’s RVS Engage website and will remain open until Jan. 31.

Feedback gathered through the information sessions and survey will be reviewed by the Rocky View Schools Board of Trustees, who will decide whether to approve the schedule change. If supported, the revised kindergarten model could be implemented as early as the 2026–27 school year.

The other schools included in the review are Beiseker Community School, Fireside School, and RancheView School.

More information on the proposal, including background materials and the survey link, is available on the Rocky View Schools Engage website.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.