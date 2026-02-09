Public hearing scheduled on Clearwater Park land-use changes

Chestermere residents will have an opportunity to voice their opinions this week as city council considers proposed amendments affecting land use at Clearwater Park.

Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. during its regular meeting to review Bylaw 004-26, which proposes changes tied to the Residential Multi-Unit District and related land-use planning for the area.

The bylaw stems from ongoing planning work intended to align zoning with updates to the Clearwater Park Outline Plan. Earlier discussions by council indicated the changes would shift portions of the site toward a Residential Multi-Unit District designation, supporting townhouse-style housing and a more consistent zoning approach across the development.

According to information released by the City of Chestermere, the amendment includes a redesignation of a small portion of land and establishes height limits for buildings within the affected area. Principal buildings would be restricted to a maximum of three storeys, or about 12 metres, while accessory structures would be limited to 4.5 metres.

Council gave first reading to the bylaw in January and formally scheduled the public hearing as the next step in the decision-making process. Following the hearing, councillors are expected to deliberate and may decide whether to proceed with further readings of the bylaw.

Public hearings are a standard part of municipal planning under Alberta’s Municipal Government Act, providing residents an opportunity to submit written feedback or speak directly to council before decisions on zoning or land-use changes are finalized. Individuals wishing to address council must register before the hearing begins and indicate whether they support or oppose the proposal.

Written submissions can also be provided to the city with identifying information and the applicable bylaw reference, and accepted comments may become part of the public record and council minutes.

The Clearwater Park amendment reflects broader planning considerations as Chestermere continues to grow and refine residential development frameworks. Residents interested in participating or learning more about the proposal can review details through the city’s public notices and council meeting materials prior to the hearing.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.