Public Hearing Set on Clearwater Park Land Use Changes

Residents will have an opportunity to comment on proposed land use changes affecting Clearwater Park as the City of Chestermere prepares to hold a public hearing on the matter next week.

City council is scheduled to consider Bylaw 004-26 during its regular meeting on Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. The bylaw proposes amendments tied to the Residential Multi-Unit District (R-3) and the Clearwater Park land use framework, and public input is being sought before council moves forward with further readings.

The proposed amendment is part of a broader planning process to align zoning and development standards in the area. Municipal information indicates that updates to the Clearwater Park Outline Plan are required to reflect a shift from Direct Control zoning toward the Residential Multi-Unit District, supporting a consistent approach to residential land designation.

Among the proposed changes are building height limits intended to define the scale of development. Draft parameters indicate principal buildings would be capped at three storeys or approximately 12 metres, while accessory structures would be limited to a maximum height of 4.5 metres.

Clearwater Park itself is envisioned as a master-planned mixed-use community area on the eastern side of Chestermere, with planning concepts historically including residential neighbourhoods, commercial spaces, pathways and open-space connections integrated into a long-term development strategy.

The upcoming hearing forms part of the statutory process required under Alberta’s Municipal Government Act, which mandates public hearings before land use bylaw amendments proceed to further council consideration.

Residents may participate by presenting verbal comments during the meeting or submitting written feedback to the City. Written submissions intended for inclusion in council agenda materials were required in advance of the meeting, although later submissions may still be considered subject to council approval.

Those wishing to speak are asked to register prior to the hearing and indicate whether they are addressing council in support of or opposition to the proposal. The hearing will be conducted as part of the regular council meeting and can also be viewed through the City’s livestream access once available.

Council typically makes its decision on a bylaw following the public hearing process and subsequent readings.

The upcoming discussion represents another step in shaping how future development unfolds within Clearwater Park, offering residents a chance to contribute feedback before final decisions are made.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.