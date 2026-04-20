Qualico Communities Celebrates Qualico’s 75th Anniversary with a Parade of Showhomes Across Seven Communities

Calgary, AB – April 20, 2026: Qualico Communities Calgary is marking Qualico’s 75th anniversary with the launch of their Parade of Showhomes, a multi-community event inviting homebuyers to explore a diverse range of homes and Qualico communities across the Calgary region.

While the most excitement will take place over the kickoff weekend of April 25 and 26, 2026, the event and contest period will continue until June 30, 2026. The Parade will span seven communities: Ambleton, Bridgeport, Dawson’s Landing, Harmony, Painted Sky, Southbow Landing, and Vermilion Hill, and will offer visitors the opportunity to tour showhomes, connect with builders, and experience the distinct character of each community.

As part of the celebration, homebuyers who purchase a home in a participating community between April 25 and June 30, 2026, will be entered for a chance to win one of seven $7,500 cash rebates, with one winner selected per community. Showhomes will also feature exciting incentives and prize draws that can be entered while visiting.

“This milestone is an opportunity to reflect on how far we’ve come as a company and invite Calgarians to experience where we’re going,” says Emily Smith, Director of Marketing and Customer Care, Qualico Communities, Calgary. “The Parade of Showhomes will bring together some of our most dynamic communities and builder partners, giving homebuyers a chance to explore a variety of home styles, settings, and lifestyles.”

The event is part of Qualico’s broader 75th anniversary celebration, marking a legacy that began in 1951 and has grown into one of Canada’s most established real estate development companies. Guided by a long-term, community-first approach, Qualico continues to design and develop neighbourhoods that evolve over time and support how people live, work, and connect. “Celebrating 75 years is not just about looking back, it’s about continuing to build communities that stand the test of time,” says Smith. “From planning and design to builder partnerships and amenities, our focus remains on creating places that feel connected, livable, and meaningful for the people who call them home.”

Each participating community offers a unique living experience across the region:

Ambleton (NW Calgary): Now in its final phases, this northwest community offers a mix of home styles, walkout lots near greenspaces, parks, pathways, and a future high school site.

Now in its final phases, this northwest community offers a mix of home styles, walkout lots near greenspaces, parks, pathways, and a future high school site. Vermilion Hill (SW Calgary): A southwest community defined by natural surroundings, scenic views of downtown Calgary and the Rocky Mountains, and strong connectivity to Calgary’s core.

A southwest community defined by natural surroundings, scenic views of downtown Calgary and the Rocky Mountains, and strong connectivity to Calgary’s core. Harmony (Rocky View County): A 9X winner of BILDCR’s Community of the Year, Harmony offers lakeside living, golf, a future Nordic spa, an adventure park and tons of amenities along with a diverse mix of homes suited for every lifestyle.

A 9X winner of BILDCR’s Community of the Year, Harmony offers lakeside living, golf, a future Nordic spa, an adventure park and tons of amenities along with a diverse mix of homes suited for every lifestyle. Southbow Landing (Cochrane): A nature-connected community offering pathways, parks, views near the Bow River, and an easy escape to the mountains nearby.

A nature-connected community offering pathways, parks, views near the Bow River, and an easy escape to the mountains nearby. Bridgeport (Chestermere): A new community designed to bring residents together through thoughtful planning and connectivity to both lakeside and city living.

A new community designed to bring residents together through thoughtful planning and connectivity to both lakeside and city living. Dawson’s Landing (Chestermere): An established community nearing completion, known for its parks, Eco-Park with pathways, and an upcoming school and commercial space.

An established community nearing completion, known for its parks, Eco-Park with pathways, and an upcoming school and commercial space. Painted Sky (Langdon): A peaceful hamlet of Langdon just 20 minutes from Calgary, featuring lots averaging 40’–55′ wide, significantly larger than typical city lots.

The Parade of Showhomes is made possible through partnerships with leading builders across the region, including Broadview Homes, Sterling Homes, NuVista Homes, Truman, Trico Homes, Jayman BUILT, Shane Homes, Genesis Builders, Douglas Homes, Homes by Avi, Daytona Homes, Baywest Homes and StreetSide Developments.

Visitors are encouraged to explore multiple communities throughout the event and discover the variety of homes and lifestyles available across the Qualico portfolio. QR codes will be set up within participating showhomes, entering those who scan the opportunity to win additional prizing.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.