Rocky View Schools Board Receives Update on Major Capital Projects

The Rocky View Schools (RVS) Board of Trustees received a detailed update on the division’s capital projects during its Jan. 8 board meeting, highlighting the progress of new and modernized schools planned to address rapid enrollment growth across the region.

RVS Director of Planning Navi Sunkaranam told trustees that eight major projects are currently approved and moving through various stages of planning, design and construction. She presented timelines for each project and explained that administration has worked to move projects forward as quickly as possible once provincial funding was secured.

“Because we were in such a desperate need for these schools and then we got the funding, as administration we tried to expedite a few things from our end so that we can get these projects ready for construction as quickly as possible,” Sunkaranam said.

Several projects are underway in Airdrie, where growth has continued to put pressure on existing schools. Construction is currently underway on the South Windsong K–9 school, which broke ground in June. The project received design funding in 2023 and construction funding in 2024. Once complete, the school will accommodate 905 students and is expected to open in September 2027.

The Bayview K–9 school has completed the design phase and is awaiting the selection of a contractor. According to Sunkaranam, three potential builders are currently being evaluated by the province. Construction is expected to begin in late spring or early summer once a contractor is chosen, with the school projected to open in 2028 and serve 905 students.

A major new project for Airdrie is South Winds High School, which is currently in active public-private partnership (P3) procurement. Construction funding was approved in 2025, and RVS is hopeful that work can begin in the fall if a contractor is secured. The three-storey facility will be designed for 1,810 students, making it the first high school of its kind in the city.

“South Winds will be a very beautiful building,” Sunkaranam said. “I’m actually really excited to see it when it’s constructed.”

The Lanark K–9 school is the final Airdrie project currently planned. Site investigation work has been completed, with design work scheduled to begin next. The school is expected to open in 2030.

In Chestermere, two approved projects are moving forward. The Dawsons Landing K–9 school, designed for 905 students, has completed its design phase and is awaiting a builder, with an anticipated opening in 2028. The second project, Chelsea High School, has completed site investigation work. The future high school is planned to accommodate 1,050 students, though no opening date has yet been announced.

Trustee Shali Baziuk asked whether Chelsea High School could be expanded to a three-storey design similar to South Winds High School before construction begins. Sunkaranam responded that the current design meets immediate needs but that long-term capacity remains under consideration.

“Chelsea will be an additional high school in Chestermere, and the site is 16 acres, but we will definitely be looking at the options for expansion later on,” she said.

Two projects are also progressing in Cochrane. Bow Valley High School is undergoing modernization, with work expected to be completed by August 2026. Meanwhile, the Rivercrest K–9 school has completed its design phase and is awaiting a builder, with an anticipated opening in 2028.

Trustees noted that the coordinated advancement of these projects will be critical to addressing overcrowding and ensuring adequate learning spaces as Rocky View Schools communities continue to grow.

