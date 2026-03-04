Strathmore and Chestermere RCMP on scene at serious collision

1 day ago
948 Views
1 Min Read

****UPDATE***

One man is dead after a fatal crash on Highway The crash was on Wednesday (March 4) morning in the westbound lanes at Range Road 284.

“As a result of the collision, a 38-year-old male Calgary resident, died at the scene,” wrote RCMP. “The driver of the second involved vehicle received serious non life threatening injuries.”

RCMP have since cleared the scene, and normal traffic has resumed.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Chestermere, Alta. – Strathmore and Chestermere RCMP are currently on scene at a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 1 at Range Road 284. Currently, the west bound lanes of Highway 1 are not passable. Please find an alternate route.

An update is anticipated later today. Please check Alberta 511 for the latest road updates.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.

About the author

View All Posts

Submitted Story

This story was submitted to The Anchor.ca
Submitted stories are encouraged, but may be edited for length.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

What's Playing on CFTR

Launch Player in New Window 

Read Current Editioncurrent edition

RSS BLANKET CLASSIFIEDS – Alberta-Wide Weekly Classified Ads

  • Easy Calving Angus Hybrid Bulls
    85 red and black easy calving yearling bulls on test (65-85 pound BW). Less than 1% assist rate in over 33,000 home-raised and commercial heifers. Six month breeding soundness guarantee An easy calving, stress-free spring is just an email away! CharltonCattleCo@gmail.com | www.CharltonCattleCo.ca50 years’ experience raising only easy calving bulls for first calf heifers.   […]
  • KofC Dream Vacation Raffle
    THINKING OF YOUR DREAM VACATION? How about the Knights of Columbus Airdrie Dream Vacation Raffle. BUY YOUR TICKET TODAY! at airdriedreamvacation.ca Ad Category: Recreation and Travel, Services
  • WANTED: COIN COLLECTIONS. PAYING CASH!
    Cash for CoinsWANTED Royal Canadian Mint coins, Franklin Mint, US Mint, world sets etc , collector ’s coins,numismatics , Olympic coins, old coins, old $, gold coins, silver coins, bars, ingots , jewelry, nuggets, sterling silver & ENTIRE COIN COLLECTIONS! Call or text Todd, Numismatist/Gold & Silver Dealer 780-504-7995 Ad Category: Wanted