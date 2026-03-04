Strathmore and Chestermere RCMP on scene at serious collision

****UPDATE***

One man is dead after a fatal crash on Highway The crash was on Wednesday (March 4) morning in the westbound lanes at Range Road 284.

“As a result of the collision, a 38-year-old male Calgary resident, died at the scene,” wrote RCMP. “The driver of the second involved vehicle received serious non life threatening injuries.”

RCMP have since cleared the scene, and normal traffic has resumed.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Chestermere, Alta. – Strathmore and Chestermere RCMP are currently on scene at a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 1 at Range Road 284. Currently, the west bound lanes of Highway 1 are not passable. Please find an alternate route.

An update is anticipated later today. Please check Alberta 511 for the latest road updates.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.