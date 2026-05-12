Two Dead, Three Injured in Serious Highway 9 Collision East of Chestermere

A serious two-vehicle collision northeast of Calgary has left two people dead and three others injured following a crash Sunday morning at the intersection of Highway 9 and Highway 564.

According to RCMP, emergency crews from Strathmore and Airdrie responded to the collision on May 10 at approximately 10:39 a.m. The crash involved a GMC truck towing a trailer and a Ford Escape carrying four occupants.

Police say the Ford Escape contained an adult male, a child, and two adult females at the time of the collision. RCMP later confirmed that two people died as a result of the crash, while three others sustained injuries and were transported for medical treatment. Authorities have not yet publicly released the identities of those involved or the extent of the injuries suffered by the survivors.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Highway 9 and Highway 564 in Rocky View County, an area that has seen multiple serious collisions over the years and has raised ongoing safety concerns among nearby residents. Highway 9 serves as a major regional transportation corridor connecting communities east of Calgary, including areas near Chestermere, Strathmore, Beiseker, and Drumheller.

RCMP remained at the scene for several hours Sunday while collision reconstruction specialists conducted their investigation. Traffic in the area was disrupted as emergency responders worked to document the scene and clear the roadway.

As of Monday, investigators had not released details regarding what factors may have contributed to the collision. It remains unclear whether weather, visibility, speed, road conditions, or driver error played any role.

The intersection itself has been the subject of previous public concern. Residents in the surrounding rural area have previously called for additional safety measures after several serious and fatal crashes at or near the same location. Local media reports over the past several years have documented recurring collisions at the Highway 9 and Highway 564 intersection, renewing discussions around traffic controls and driver awareness.

Sunday’s collision once again highlights the risks faced by motorists travelling Alberta’s rural highways during busy weekend traffic periods, particularly at intersections where highways meet secondary roads.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time of the crash to contact police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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