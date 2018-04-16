Chestermere Soundwaves to tour Newfoundland

At the end of June, the Chestermere Soundwaves will be going on a trip to Newfoundland to perform.

The Soundwaves will be flying out to Newfoundland on June 28 with the bulk of the group staying there until July 5.

The group will have multiple performances including a performance of O Canada on the most easterly point of North America, Cape Spear, on Canada day.

“We’re performing a harmonized version of O’ Canada at Cape Spear, which is the most Easterly point of North America actually,” said Rideout.

Other performances will include singing at a church and an open mic style performance at O’Reilly’s pub on George Street in St. Johns.

Rideout said the trip for the singing group is for multiple reasons. Primarily they are looking to experiencing east coast culture, being able to travel as a group and being able to do some team building.

“It’s more to just experience the east coast culture and travel as a group in more sort of a team-building thing,” she said.

The group has covered their travel costs but is fundraising for accommodations while they are in Newfoundland.

The Chestermere Soundwaves will be holding a spring fling gala on April 28 at the White Cappers centre.

The gala will include a dinner and dance, and a silent auction where all the proceeds will be going towards their costs.

The dinner will include Barbeque chicken and ribs, and there will also be a bar at the event.

“We were calling it our spring fling gala, which is kind of a dinner, dance and silent auction,” said Rideout.

The tickets are $40 and Rideout said that they were selling out pretty fast, having only limited tickets left.

The Chestermere Soundwaves have been together for eight years and are mainly consisted of people aged 50 years and older.

The goal of the choir is to spread goodwill across the community and wherever they can go.

The styles of music they do can vary depending on the performance, what the occasion is, and other factors.

Songs they have performed include older ones like five foot two, current pop songs, Irish songs, Christmas songs, and love songs.

“Whatever the occasion warrants I guess,” said Rideout.

They have performed at Christmas parties, nursing homes in Strathmore, done music therapy at Care West, which is a part of the Rockyview Hospital.

The Soundwaves don’t get paid for their performances, instead, they do them on a volunteer basis.

“If people wanted us to sing for a particular event they would just be able to contact us and we’d be happy to do that,” said Rideout.